Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,008 in the last 365 days.

SEAPEAK LLC DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS December 2023

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR B) for the period from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The cash distributions are payable on January 16, 2024 to all unitholders of record as at December 31, 2023.
Seapeak’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Seapeak
Seapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 44 LPG, Ethane and multi-gas carriers (including 4 newbuildings). Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.
For more information, please visit: www.seapeak.com.

Seapeak Maritime Limited
Enquiries
enquiries@seapeak.com

You just read:

SEAPEAK LLC DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS December 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more