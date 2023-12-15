Submit Release
SEIU Local 2: Solidarity actions at Sobeys locations from Halifax, NS to Victoria, BC

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidarity actions will be taking place at over a dozen Sobeys locations and subsidiaries at noon on Saturday – all times local. Supporters of the workers striking at the Sobeys owned Pete’s Frootique in Halifax will be handing out information to members of the public and shedding a light on the workers’ situation as the strike enters its fifth week.

WHAT: Leafletting Actions in support of Sobeys’ Pete’s Frootique Strike

WHEN: TOMORROW. Saturday December 16, 2023, from 12 – 1 PM local

WHERE:

Nova Scotia:

  • Bedford - Pete’s Frootique - 1595 Bedford Hwy
  • Digby - Sobeys - 110 Warwick St
  • Dartmouth - Sobeys - 210 Wyse Rd
  • Halifax - Sobeys - 2651 Windsor St
  • Yarmouth - Sobeys - 76 Starrs Rd

Ontario:

  • Hamilton - FreshCo - 869 Barton St E
  • London - Sobeys - 661 Wonderland Road N
  • Ottawa - Farm Boy - 193 Metcalfe St
  • St. Catharines - Sobeys - 343 Glendale Avenue
  • Toronto - Sobeys - 2451 Danforth Ave

British Columbia

  • Abbottsford - Chalo FreshCo - 32500 S Fraser Hwy
  • Vancouver - Safeway - 1780 E Broadway
  • Victoria - Thrifty Foods - 3995 Quadra St

The workers’ struggle has caught the attention of elected leaders nationally like Jagmeet Singh, and celebrated artists like El Jones and Joel Plaskett.

For information about the workers’ efforts to win a fair contract from Sobeys, owners of Pete’s Frootique, visit www.PetesOnStrike.ca.

Media Contact: Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762 | dmendez@seiulocal2.ca


