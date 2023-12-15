Service Experts Receives 2023 Whole Home Visionary of the Year Award

Richardson, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts recently accepted the 2023 HVAC Whole Home Visionary of the Year Award, presented by Resideo at its Annual CONNECT customer event. This award recognizes companies that use smart home solutions, cutting edge technology and product diversity in their offering to deliver the next level smart home to their customers. Service Experts was selected for their commitment to the space and the future of the industry.

“We live and breathe the connected home,” said David Berman, Director – Supply Chain for Service Experts. “One trip to our office proves this commitment when you see our scale model of the connected home. We’re enthusiastic about sharing best practices and helping make this the future of our industry, and are honored to be recognized for that passion.”

Service Experts sees significant growth in solar, storage, and EV chargers, and is helping customers envision and transition to The Home Of The Future. The significant increase in energy costs, as well as heightened concerns regarding the stability of the electric grid, are driving growth in residential solar power options, particularly with the lucrative rebates currently in place. And, with EVs maintaining a solid portion of the new car market, the home-charging dilemma will require the introduction of more customer-friendly EV charging options.

With a brand promise of protecting what matters most, Resideo is a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and offers trusted brands including Honeywell Home and First Alert. During the annual CONNECT customer event, the Connecting the Future theme showcased the impact Resideo's solutions offer its network of security dealers, HVAC contractors and plumbers and recognized the impact they have on their communities.

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

