Sodexo: Combined Shareholders Meeting of December 15, 2023

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 15, 2023

Sodexo's Annual Shareholders Meeting was held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Seine Musicale auditorium in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo.

Quorum was established at 85.79% and 3,247 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

The determination of the dividend of €3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2023, and the dividend will be paid on December 22, 2023;

The renewal of the mandates of Sophie Bellon, Nathalie Bellon-Szabo and Federico J. González Tejera as well as the appointment of Gilles Pélisson as new independent Director for a period of 3 years;

Compensations and financial authorizations;

Adoption of the financial statements for Fiscal 2023.

Note: Following the confirmation by the Paris Court of Appeal on November 16, 2023, of the decision of the French Competition Authority concerning the French meal vouchers, a 127 million euros provision will be accounted for in Other expenses within the Pluxee contribution (discontinued activity) in Fiscal 2024. The provision will not impact the Underlying net profit of Sodexo continuing activities, on which the dividend pay-out policy will be based. As a reminder, this fine had already been fully paid by the end of Fiscal 2023. Pluxee continues to contest the original decision and has decided to continue the appeal process.

The resolutions linked to the Pluxee spin-off allowing in particular a distribution of the Pluxee shares were also adopted.

During the meeting following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to renew Sophie Bellon in her functions as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, Luc Messier remaining Lead Independent Director.

Sodexo’s Board of Directors still comprises 12 members, including four different nationalities, six independent directors, five women and two employee representatives.

During the Shareholders Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank our employees for their continued commitment to our clients and consumers and in the implementation of our ambition to be the world leader in sustainable food and valued experiences. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support.”

The Shareholders Meeting was broadcast live and the replay will be available very soon, in French and English, as well as the detailed results of the votes, on sodexo.com, in the "Investors – Shareholders – Shareholders Meetings" section.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros in Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries as at August 31, 2023

80 million consumers served daily

14.6 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at December 15, 2023)





