Student activities enhanced by funding for parent advisory councils

CANADA, December 15 - Students from kindergarten to grade 12 are learning and growing beyond the classroom, thanks to $11.2 million in funding for parent advisory councils in B.C.

“As a mother and a teacher, I know first-hand how important it is for students to learn, grow and have fun together outside the classroom,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Parents who volunteer their time and energy to create opportunities for students shouldn’t be left to do all the fundraising themselves. I know these grants are helping parent advisory councils create vibrant and healthy communities in their kids’ schools.”

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in B.C. received Community Gaming Grants to pay for events, activities and equipment in support of student learning and parent involvement. For example, Coldstream Elementary School’s PAC received $6,440 and plans to target funding to ensure all Grade 3 students have access to swimming lessons.

“Our PAC is focused on providing students with experiences not all families can afford these days,” said Saleha Patel, president, Coldstream Elementary School parent advisory council. “We live in an area with many lakes and knowing how to swim is critical. Without funding from the PAC, our students might not have the chance to take swimming lessons to gain this necessary life skill.”

PACs can use the grants to pay for equipment and costs associated with a range of extracurricular activities, including sports, performances, movie nights, dances, field trips and conferences. DPAC groups can use the funds for informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting-room rentals, presenter fees, travel for meetings, and more.

“Parents and our school PACs are essential partners in our schools. The incredible work that they do creates a strong sense of community, as well as activities and opportunities, for all students to connect, learn and thrive,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These annual Community Gaming Grants to our PACs support learning, sport, arts and play for all kids in our community schools.”

The $11.2 million for PACs and DPACs is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

The Province has also announced an additional $18.2 million in Community Gaming Grants for arts and culture organizations in B.C.

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“Parent advisory councils play an important role in schools for students and parents alike. As a mother of school-age children, I understand how hardworking and important our PACs are. They do exceptional work to support our students and contribute to their school life experience. I am so excited about this funding. I know this will help thousands of amazing volunteer teams deliver extracurricular activities for all our students in Vernon-Monashee.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) –

“Once again, students across the province are benefiting from direct gaming funding in 2024 through their parent and district parent advisory councils. Our organization assists both councils as they access this important funding source, which underpins community involvement in B.C.”

Laura Ward, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils –

“This essential funding supports enriching activities, experiences and equipment for students, and for parent education and information. By bridging resource gaps and empowering parents to be involved, the Community Gaming Grants funding plays a crucial role in promoting collaboration, community engagement and student success throughout British Columbia’s public education system.”

Quick Facts:

Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs and capital projects that have benefited people in British Columbia and their communities since 2017.

The Province also provides Community Gaming Grants to other sectors such as human and social services, public safety, environmental conservation, arts and culture, and sports.

Learn More:

To view the list of PAC and DPAC sector recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGGPayments_Apr2023toSept2023.pdf

For more information about $18.2 million provided to parent advisory councils, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0055-001993

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants