Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,582 in the last 365 days.

Guideline on the acceptability of names for human medicinal products processed through the centralised procedure - Scientific guideline

This 7th update of the guideline further clarifies specific aspects of the criteria applied to address safety and public health concerns, international non-proprietary names issues and product-specific concerns in proposed (invented) names. This update also provides further information on the conditional acceptability of invented names and the process for bilateral negotiations, and proposes changes to the duration of the validity of an (invented) name and the review process of the NRG.

Keywords: NRG, acceptability of names

You just read:

Guideline on the acceptability of names for human medicinal products processed through the centralised procedure - Scientific guideline

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more