Guideline on the acceptability of names for human medicinal products processed through the centralised procedure - Scientific guideline

This 7th update of the guideline further clarifies specific aspects of the criteria applied to address safety and public health concerns, international non-proprietary names issues and product-specific concerns in proposed (invented) names. This update also provides further information on the conditional acceptability of invented names and the process for bilateral negotiations, and proposes changes to the duration of the validity of an (invented) name and the review process of the NRG.

