Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pregabalin Pfizer, pregabalin, Date of authorisation: 10/04/2014, Revision: 30, Status: Authorised

Pregabalin Pfizer has been compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in 22 studies.

In neuropathic pain, the benefits of Pregabalin Pfizer were evaluated for up to 12 weeks using a standard pain questionnaire. In 10 studies involving over 3,000 patients with peripheral neuropathic pain (either diabetic pain or shingles), 35% of the patients treated with Pregabalin Pfizer had a decrease in pain scores of 50% or more, compared with 18% of the patients treated with placebo. In a smaller study involving 137 patients with central neuropathic pain due to a spinal cord injury, 22% of patients treated with Pregabalin Pfizer had a decrease in pain scores of 50% or more, compared with 8% of the patients treated with placebo.

In epilepsy, the benefits of Pregabalin Pfizer were evaluated in 3 studies involving 1,000 patients that looked at how much it reduced the number of seizures patients had after 11 to 12 weeks. About 45% of the patients taking 600 mg Pregabalin Pfizer a day and about 35% of those taking 300 mg Pregabalin Pfizer a day had a reduction in seizures of 50% or more. This compared with about 10% of the patients taking placebo.

Pregabalin Pfizer was more effective than placebo in generalised anxiety disorder: in 8 studies involving over 3,000 patients, 52% of the patients taking Pregabalin Pfizer had an improvement of 50% or more in their anxiety measured with a standard anxiety questionnaire, compared with 38% of the patients taking placebo.