St Kitts and Nevis saw a two percent increase in jobs in 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2023 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, said the nation saw a two (2) percent increase in jobs in 2023, when compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This was highlighted during the 2024 Budget Address in Parliament on December 13.

“The Social Security Board data as at June 2023 shows that total job registration was recorded in the region of 25,384, an increase of two percent, 490 jobs over January to December 2022 which was seen at 24,894.”

He explained that the positive development of job increases suggests a sustained upward trend in job growth and economic expansion in the Federation.

“With the increase in economic activity, labour market conditions in the economy have improved immensely because we have worked towards that,” the prime minister said. “When compared to 2019 levels, we see exceptional results and the data is pointing to the recovery of 95.4 percent of jobs lost during the pandemic.”

The prime minister added that the Federation is undergoing a recovery, with key positive factors stemming from the hotel and restaurant industry, transport and storage, as well as wholesale and retail sectors.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that his administration will continue to push hard to ensure that in 2024 “we exceed the 2019 job levels in all major sectors of the economy.”