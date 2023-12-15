Sask DLC Provides K-12 Education to More Than 5,500 Online Students

CANADA, December 15 - Released on December 15, 2023

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is providing Kindergarten to Grade 12 online education to students throughout the province. There are more than 2,000 full-time K-12 students and 3,500 part-time students, primarily in Grades 10-12, taking more than 16,000 courses.

That includes students from 26 school divisions, some independent schools, First Nation schools and post-secondary institutions.

"It is wonderful to see so many students taking advantage of the opportunities available through online learning," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "Sask DLC provides students, families and schools choice, flexibility and access to an amazing selection of courses that supports them in reaching their academic goals and graduation."

Registration is open for Semester 2, which begins on February 2 for Grades 10 - 12. Students interested in taking a course are encouraged to talk to their local school or can find out more at www.saskDLC.ca.

"We have built a robust online learning model to support students in reaching success in their online learning courses," Sask DLC Chief Operating Officer Darren Gasper said. "We know that each of our students is unique and online learning provides the ability for students to explore interests and gain new skills so that they can go on to be successful adults."

Sask DLC offers more than 120 online high school courses including core courses like math, English Language Arts, science and social studies, as well as many unique electives in the areas of agriculture, business, creative arts, technology, trades and wellness. Sask DLC also has a number of Dual Credit and hands-on work experience options.

All Sask DLC courses are taught by Saskatchewan teachers using ministry approved curriculum.

Students can choose to study full-time online, which is typically done from home. Full-time elementary and high school students can choose to study either at their own pace in an asynchronous course or they can choose to attend live broadcasts daily in a synchronous class.

High school students who choose to study part-time online are supported in-person by local Online Learning Facilitators (OLFs), who supervise and support students in their online learning courses.

Sask DLC works collaboratively with local school divisions and schools to ensure students have access to online learning and other supports, including being able to participate in local school athletics and arts, take Driver Education locally and participate in local graduation ceremonies.

Full-time online students also have access to a range of services and supports that are typically offered to in-person learners, including psychologists, speech-language pathologists, student support teachers, education assistants and social workers.

In addition to providing education to Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, Sask DLC supports approximately 145 adult learners in upgrading a course or completing their Grade 12.

Sask DLC's head office is in Kenaston, with nine regional campus locations in the communities of Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

Official enrolment statistics for the province for the 2023-24 school year can be found at https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/103519.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Stephanie AliSask DLCReginaPhone: 306-798-0216Email: stephanie.ali@saskDLC.ca Cell: 306-552-4494

Mitchell Blair

Education

Regina

Phone: 306-787-2273

Email: mitchell.blair@gov.sk.ca

