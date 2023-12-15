Healey-Driscoll Administration Delivers $100 Million in Fair Share Funds to Municipalities for Transportation Improvements  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced that it is delivering a total of $100 million to the state’s 351 cities and towns to support local infrastructure. The awards come from revenue generated by the Fair Share Amendment.

“Our administration said from day one that we were going to make sure that Fair Share revenue was used to improve transportation and education for our communities, as the voters intended,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This funding is particularly impactful because we are empowering cities and towns to decide how to use it to address their unique needs. We are grateful to the Legislature for making this funding available and look forward to seeing how the municipalities will use it to strengthen their communities.”

“As a former Mayor, I know how much our cities and towns rely on state funding to support their infrastructure needs of their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “This funding will be a critical boost for them to move forward on projects like bridge preservation projects, improving Regional Transit Authority service, and expanding multi-modal pathways.”

“We are so pleased to be able to give our cities and towns thousands of additional dollars for their transportation needs thanks to revenue from Fair Share,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Investments in transportation lift everyone up, increasing access to travel options and improving roadway safety for all users, regardless of whether they walk, bike, take public transportation or drive.”

“Fair Share revenue represents a new and important source of funding that has enabled our administration to make vital investments in education and transportation,” said Secretary of Administration and Finance Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “I’m excited to see these important funds for transportation go out to our cities and towns to support their infrastructure needs.

Letters have been sent to each municipality certifying that community’s Fair Share apportionment for Fiscal Year 2024. The Fair Share Amendment funds are being distributed according to two formulas. The first $50 million is being distributed using the traditional Chapter 90 formula based on local road mileage (58.33%), population (20.83%), and employment (20.83%). The second $50 million is being distributed using a formula based on each municipality’s share of road mileage.

Each community is receiving a different total amount according to how the two formulas apportion the money. For example, Andover is receiving approximately $662,000, Barnstable more than $1 million, Framingham approximately $803,000, Lawrence approximately $542,000, Littleton approximately $210,000, Pittsfield approximately $657,000, Quincy approximately $783,000, Springfield approximately $1.6 million, and Worcester approximately $1.7 million. This apportionment is automatically incorporated into a municipalities’ existing Chapter 90 contract with MassDOT with no further action required by the municipality. Apportionments for all communities are available online at www.mass.gov/chapter-90-program. The funds are now available for municipal use.

Communities may use Fair Share revenue for construction, preservation, and improvement projects that create or extend the life of capital facilities. This includes costs for highway projects and pedestrian and bicycle facilities. Projects that are eligible would include installing sidewalks, bicycle lanes, new pavement, sidewalks, retaining walks, crossing signals, and other transportation infrastructure features.

The Fair Share FY 2024 amounts by municipality can be found here.

