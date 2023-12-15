Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Submit Release
VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 15, 2023, a total of 2,650,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 per share until no later than December 14, 2028.

