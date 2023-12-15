Caden Wins Neudata's Shark Tank Competition at New York Winter Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neudata, a leading data-scouting FinTech firm dedicated to finding alternative data for leading global organizations, recently held a Shark Tank competition at its New York Data Summit. Four companies competed for the top spot, with Caden emerging victorious. The competition was judged by Beth Pollack from Decision Science Advisors, Adam Brown from Morgan Stanley, and Jason DeRise from Liberty Mutual Investments.



Caden showcased its new platform, which offers the ultimate consumer fact set via a suite of products that power Financial Services, Artificial Intelligence, AdTech, and more. All are driven by Caden's proprietary, first-of-its-kind Knowledge Graph. Caden’s semantic technologies, AI underpinnings, and limitless flexibility for prediction and profiling proved poignant to the judges and many in the audience.

"We were thrilled to have the opportunity to present our data foundations and product offering to such a distinguished panel of judges and attendees," said Caden CEO John Roa. "We’re proud to have won the competition and see this as one more point of continued validation that our unique and powerful dataset is both appealing and important to leading financial services firms and investors.”

The competition was judged on the most innovative idea and best examples of alpha-generating opportunities for quantitative and data-driven investors. Caden’s ethically-sourced, real-time data stream of over 100,000,000 consumer data points a day proved it could give investors a new competitive advantage in predicting everything from equity prices to macroeconomic indicators.

About Caden

Caden is a Data & Artificial Intelligence company, bringing revolutionary data products to the enterprise, powered by a compliant, ethical, real-time stream of consumer behavioral data.

