Commissioning of a boarding school and presentation of a vocational training building project in Vakhsh district

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Khatlon Province, arrived on a visit in Vakhsh district .

First, the Leader of the Nation opened a building of the State Institution "Boarding School for orphaned and abandoned children" of the district in Rudaki village.

The social facility was built on the basis of the constant support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan by attracting capital to welcome the great and holy national holiday - the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan for 480 seats in two shifts.

The boarding school consists of 6 separate buildings, a two-story main building, a dormitory, a canteen, a hotel, a medical center and a guard building.

During the introduction, the head of state was informed that the main building has 8 science classrooms, such as biology, geography, computer science, Tajik language and literature, a psychology room, a modern library, administration offices, teachers' and tutors, 8 electronic boards and a primary-grade classroom.

The Leader of the Nation guided the students of the boarding school using the provided conditions to study more modern and accurate sciences, professions, mastering modern technology and foreign languages.

According to the information, 285 orphans and abandoned children are currently being educated in the institution.

The boarding school consists of three floors and was built with modern conditions for 350 beds with sanitary and personal hygiene points.

The meeting hall, located on the first floor of the dormitory, has 160 seats.

In continuation, the plan of construction of buildings for vocational training, administration, stadium, tennis court, swimming pool, garden and alley for pupils of the boarding school was presented to the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

It was reported that the area of the complex of vocational training facilities, administration, stadium, tennis court, swimming pool, garden and alley will be two hectares and will be implemented in cooperation with development partners.

With the construction of a four-story vocational training building and other modern facilities, better and modern conditions will be provided for the intellectual and physical development of the students.

The Leader of the Nation gave specific instructions to the officials regarding the quality completion of construction works in the structures under construction and the involvement of local workers in the work process.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, presented gifts to 285 orphans and had a cordial conversation with them.

The gifts of the head of state consisted of a set of winter clothes, suits, tops, children's and girls' shirts, shoes, sweets, one-time financial assistance and other necessary accessories.

The children expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, for the gifts that have important material and spiritual value for them.