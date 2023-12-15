Governor Ivey Announces Millie, the Work Zone Safety Dog, as Honorary ALEA Trooper

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today the newest addition to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog. Governor Ivey was joined by ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor and Millie’s handler, Morris King, at the Alabama State Capitol on Thursday, December 14 to deliver the oath of office and officially admit Millie as an honorary ALEA Trooper.

Millie, a Labrador Retriever who is also a certified therapy dog and the official safety dog of the Alabama Associated General Contractors (AGC), has become a familiar and beloved figure in Alabama. She has traveled to all corners of the state alongside her dedicated human partner for the past four years to educate communities about the importance of work zone safety and the dangers of distracted driving. Through engaging programs and public appearances, such as “Lessons with Millie” and “No Phones in the Cone Zone,” Millie has captured the hearts of Alabamians while delivering critical safety messages in an effort to save lives.

Upon swearing Millie in as an honorary ALEA Trooper, Governor Kay Ivey recognized Millie’s significant impact on the state’s work zone safety initiatives.

“Millie’s commitment to promoting work zone safety is truly commendable. Today, we honor her dedication to both safety and education by officially making her an honorary ALEA Trooper. May Millie continue to inspire us all to prioritize safety on our roads and highways,” said Governor Ivey.

On multiple occasions throughout the state, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has joined Millie and Morris King to help spread safety messages at schools and throughout the National Safety Zone Awareness Week which occurs each year in April.

“This honorary swearing-in ceremony is not just a recognition of Millie’s efforts but also a reminder of the importance of work zone safety,” said Secretary Hal Taylor. “Millie will continue to play a vital role in educating and raising awareness, with the added distinction of being an honorary member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.”

Additional attendees of the ceremony included ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director (DPS) Colonel Jon Archer and Alabama Associated General Contractors CEO Billy Norrell.

Millie and all her adventures can be viewed and followed on Instagram: @Millie_USA_Therapy_Dog

