Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,624 in the last 365 days.

Miller Cleaning Service Receives 2023 Best of Georgia Award

Richmond Hill, GA, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Cleaning Service has been chosen by readers and editors of The Georgia Business Journal as a state-wide award recipient in the 2023 Best of Georgia Awards. The Richmond Hill-based business is recognized as the Best of Georgia winner in the Cleaning Services category.

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrates businesses that have gone above and beyond when it comes to providing quality products or services, leading with integrity, and making a positive impact on their customers’ lives.

“We are honored to be chosen as a Best of Georgia winner,” said Darcel Miller, owner of Miller Cleaning Service. “Our business prides itself on providing high quality work with professional, trustworthy, and courteous service, so I’m thrilled with this recognition for the team.”

The Best of Georgia winners are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input. The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia® website with voting throughout the year. Reader selections are vetted through ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports and voting pattern analysis reports before approving winners.

Miller Cleaning Service’s mission is to provide a precision cleaning service that results in customer satisfaction by meeting and exceeding needs every time. The company, which was launched in 2007, is certified to clean government facilities and is bloodborne pathogen certified.

To learn more about Miller Cleaning Service, please visit millercleaning.net or email business@millercleaning.net.

– ENDS –
For media inquiries, please contact Kristyn Beasley at kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com or 229-393-6457, Lesley Francis at lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com or 912-429-3950, or the LFPR team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment 


Miller Cleaning Service
darcel@millercleaning.net

You just read:

Miller Cleaning Service Receives 2023 Best of Georgia Award

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more