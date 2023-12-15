Submit Release
Nominating committee forwards two NECJD candidates to governor

After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected four (4) nominees for the open seat on the bench in the Northeast Central Judicial District. This position was created due to the retirement of Judge Lolita G. Hartl Romanick. The following are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration:

Megan Essig (East Grand Forks, MN)

Andrew C. Eyre (Grand Forks)

Joseph E. Quinn (Grand Forks)

Theodore T. Sandberg (Grand Forks)

