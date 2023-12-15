Submit Release
15 December 2023

About Turkmen-Thai consultations between Ministries of Foreign Affairs

On December 15, 2023, consultations were held in a video conference format between the heads of structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Thailand.

During the negotiations, an exchange of views took place on current issues and prospects for bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides discussed the prospects for exchanging visits at various levels, expanding ties between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Thailand, as well as creating an inter-parliamentary friendship group and exchanging visits of parliamentarians of the two countries.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of Turkmen-Thai interaction within the framework of international organizations, including the UN.

Diplomats noted the importance of continuing inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs political consultations, intensifying trade and economic ties by establishing close relations between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, as well as holding business forums with the participation of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Thailand.

