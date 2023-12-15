Natural Sweeteners Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.1 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Consumers' concerns about health and obesity will likely drive demand for natural sweeteners in the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global natural sweeteners market was worth over US$ 1.3 trillion in 2021. A CAGR of 8.2% is projected from 2021 to 2031. Natural sweeteners are expected to reach US$ 3.1 trillion by 2031.

Research and development, as well as innovation, will drive demand for natural sweeteners in the future. For instance, in August 2022, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Guwahati researchers produced xylitol by crushing sugarcane residue. An ultrasonic-assisted fermentation method was used to produce xylitol.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Players

A major focus of manufacturers is to expand their presence to reach the largest audience, as well as to grow their product portfolio through acquisitions or partnerships.

Nestle SA

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle PLC

Dupont

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Symrise AG

Raizen S.A.

Associated British Foods plc

Wilmar International Limited

Döhler GmbH

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

Heartland Food Products Group LLC

Butternut Mountain Farm

Research on natural and artificial sweeteners continues to evolve, with ongoing studies into their safety and efficacy. New sweeteners that are derived from plants are also currently being investigated. Sweetener consumption and the microbiome's effects should be researched in the future

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the global natural sweeteners market, molasses holds a significant volume share and is predicted to expand by 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Stevia segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

North America holds around 25.9% of the global natural sweeteners market.

With a CAGR of 9.7% and 8.6%, respectively, South Asia and Latin America are the two most rapidly growing regions.

The global natural sweetener market is dominated by the food segment in terms of end use, accounting for around 38.3% of the total market value of US$ 505.9 billion.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounts for around 45.3% of market value.

With a 33.9% market share, the powder segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: Growth Drivers

Natural sweeteners share a direct relationship with the growth of consumer awareness of health and nutrition. Consumers are seeking healthier sweeteners as alternatives to traditional sweeteners as they become more health-conscious. Consumers who are looking for healthier options prefer natural sweeteners, which are more natural and less processed.

With consumers becoming more aware of the additives in food products, clean-label products are becoming more popular. Clean-label products are those that contain ingredients that are simple, easily recognizable, and natural. Consumers who are seeking alternative sweeteners that are clean-labeled because they are derived from natural sources often prefer natural sweeteners. As a result, natural sweeteners have become increasingly popular.

The harmful effects of sugar consumption have been linked to lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. This has increased consumers' awareness of the detrimental effects of sugar consumption. Thus, consumers are seeking sweeteners that are healthier and more environmentally friendly. The lower calorie content of natural sweeteners makes them a viable option for people who want to reduce sugar intake.

Food and beverage preferences have shifted towards healthier options as consumers become more aware of their choices. Ingredients that are natural and minimally processed are increasingly preferred. Due to their natural origin, natural sweeteners like fruits, plants, and herbs have been recognized for years as a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners.

Increasing awareness of natural sweeteners has led manufacturers to introduce new and innovative sweeteners. The natural sweetener industry is developing various products to satisfy the growing demand. Due to consumer preferences, new natural sweeteners have been developed, driving the market for natural sweeteners forward.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to drive demand for natural sweeteners in the coming years. Rising diabetics and adverse health impacts of consuming artificial sweeteners are expected to drive demand for natural sweeteners in the coming years. Regulations establishing clean-label products and plant-based sweeteners will likely drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates sweeteners in the United States. FDA regulations require that food labels identify ingredients, including sweeteners. Aspartame, for example, is regulated by the FDA and must appear on food labels. Consumers are also opting for natural and healthier options due to the increasing demand for vegan diets, which has prompted companies to replace refined sugar with natural sweeteners.

Key Developments

In July 2023, Tate & Lyle PLC unveiled TASTEVA® SOL Stevia Sweetener to address stevia solubility issues in food and beverage formulations.

In July 2023, Mycelia-producer MycoTechnology launched its honey truffle sweetener into the natural sweetener market, adding to its diverse selection of alternatives.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End Use

Food

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Canned Food

Others

Beverage

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit Drinks & Juice

Powdered Drinks and Mixes

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Tabletop Sweetener

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Local Neighborhood Stores

Online Retail

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

