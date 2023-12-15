Detroit Tigers Unleash Second-Largest Video Display in Baseball from Daktronics

Six-display LED system improves fan experience at Comerica Park for 2024 season with 16,900 square feet of digital canvas





BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revamping and replacing a previous installation in Detroit, Michigan, Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has once again partnered with the Detroit Tigers to deliver the second-largest main video display in baseball’s major leagues at Comerica Park. Five additional displays will be installed along the fascia, dugout and line score locations ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Outfield Video Display

The new second-largest display in baseball in the United States will replace the current outfield display at Comerica Park and feature more than 15,000 square feet of digital canvas featuring 14.1 million pixels. The display itself measures approximately 67 feet high by 185 feet wide with a lower component measuring nearly 35 feet high by 96 feet high to create a single outfield display. It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to provide Tiger fans with clear imagery at wide angle visibility for mass appeal inside the stadium.

“Our company takes great pride in providing professional sports customers with the latest technology and overall digital real estate to execute their complex and engaging game-day experiences,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “This project for the Detroit Tigers will elevate the atmosphere at Comerica Park for their fans and we’re thrilled to once again partner with their team on a sizeable stadium improvement project featuring LED technology.”

Additional Displays

Two ribbon displays will also be replaced at the ballpark, one along the first baseline and the other along the third baseline. Each of these will measure roughly 3.5 feet high by 75 feet wide. They provide the opportunity to share supplemental graphics to the main display as well as highlighting sponsors throughout events.

Similarly, long narrow displays will be installed along the front edge of each dugout roof. These two displays will each measure more than 0.5 feet high by 92.5 feet wide. They will help provide branding for the Tigers as well as give additional recognition to their sponsors and partners during every game.

In the outfield below the main display, a new display will measure almost 5 feet high by 96 feet wide that will keep fans informed with instantly delivered pitching data as well as branding and fan entertainment graphics throughout each game.

The new ribbon boards will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing while the dugout displays will feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing.

The outfield video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a73dd81-1ef7-419d-a2cf-53ef8fcd6707