Senator Hughes Announces Over $1.1M to Support Public Safety and Security in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

December 15, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes announced over $1.1 million in grants for several community organizations and support services in the 7th District. These grants will fund safety and security measures, as well as victim and children support services throughout Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
“We’re investing over one million dollars for the safety and support of vulnerable communities in the 7th district,” said Senator Hughes, “These funds will be used to protect groups who could be the target of hate crimes and to prevent crime in our neighborhoods. That includes making investments to support local law enforcement agencies and provide much-needed resources for victims of crime.”
The funds were awarded through multiple grant programs from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants in this round of PCCD funding:
Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program
- Association of Islamic Charitable Projects
- Chabad of Penn Wynne
Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)
State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds
- Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County
- Philadelphia Children’s Assistance
State Endowment Act Funds
- Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County
Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds
- Friends of Farmworkers, Inc.
- Nationalities Services Center of Philadelphia
Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Preventions Funds
- The Pennsylvania DMC Corporation
State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds
- Philadelphia City Treasurer
- Support Center for Child Advocate
More information about grant recipients and PCCD can be found online.