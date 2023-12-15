Senator Hughes Announces Over $1.1M to Support Public Safety and Security in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

December 15, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes announced over $1.1 million in grants for several community organizations and support services in the 7th District. These grants will fund safety and security measures, as well as victim and children support services throughout Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

“We’re investing over one million dollars for the safety and support of vulnerable communities in the 7th district,” said Senator Hughes, “These funds will be used to protect groups who could be the target of hate crimes and to prevent crime in our neighborhoods. That includes making investments to support local law enforcement agencies and provide much-needed resources for victims of crime.”

The funds were awarded through multiple grant programs from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants in this round of PCCD funding:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

Association of Islamic Charitable Projects

Chabad of Penn Wynne

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)

State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

Philadelphia Children’s Assistance

State Endowment Act Funds

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds

Friends of Farmworkers, Inc.

Nationalities Services Center of Philadelphia

Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Preventions Funds

The Pennsylvania DMC Corporation

State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds

Philadelphia City Treasurer

Support Center for Child Advocate

More information about grant recipients and PCCD can be found online.