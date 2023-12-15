IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Jason Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Niche Agency

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The GotStocks Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. The latest episode features Jason Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Niche Agency (DNA) , a digital marketing service leveraging strategic advertising, content marketing and outreach to effectively raise capital.

To begin the interview, Fishman discussed his background in marketing.

“I started as a growth marketer and launched a firm back in 2014 – DNA, which stands for Digital Niche Agency. I had a long stint in ad tech as part of my growth marketing career before this and wanted to work with startup to mid-market organizations versus just the Fortune 500s that I had been a part of,” Fishman said. “Working with early stage to mid-market organizations, I found a commonality of fundraising: there was always some part of the discussion that included capital raise.”

“I was then introduced to 506(c) Reg D fundraising, which allowed for solicitation. It allowed me to market, use my advertising background, content marketing, or outreach programs that we were doing for clients, and apply them to investors. Business-to-investor marketing became our focus at that point. Suddenly, we were able to address this obstacle that each group was running into. I was able to tap into some different data partnerships that I had in the ad tech world to reach high net worth, high household income audiences across various investor behavior subsets, and we saw success on initial campaigns.”

“I was told about Reg CF, regulation crowdfunding, and that it was not a matter of if but when and how we were going to be able to reach retail, not accredited investors – virtually any adult – for these initiatives. We were brought in for the first campaigns. We had advertising live back in May 2016, day one of Reg CF. To date, I have worked on over 350 equity crowdfunding campaigns alone. We started work on regulation A campaigns later that year, as well… We've also worked with digital asset exchanges. Those have been some of our largest clients to date. Basically, anywhere we're targeting investors and bringing them down marketing funnels, we've been able to shine.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Jason Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Niche Agency , to learn more about the trends driving the digital marketing space forward.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net .

The latest installment of The GotStocks Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Digital Niche Agency (DNA)

DNA is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in surpassing client goals. Its team has over 25 years of experience in marketing, start-ups and business development. While working with clients and launching brands, DNA has learned what works and how to implement a revenue-driving marketing strategy. Watching the digital marketing landscape evolve every day, DNA’s primary objective is to offer the latest technologies and techniques to small to mid-level businesses. With a focus on two areas – Content Development and Content Distribution – the DNA model is built for both brand value and performance.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DigitalNicheAgency.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications