Celcoin, a Brazilian financial Infratech, is expanding its operations in Latin America with an office in Chile

SãO PAULO, BRASIL, December 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celcoin , a Brazilian financial Infratech, is expanding its operations to Latin America and has opened an office in Santiago, Chile. Celcoin offers solutions for banking, credit, cash management, Open Banking , retail, and onboarding for around 400 fintechs, digital banks, 5,500 medium and large companies, and 40,000 retail outlets. This is Celcoin’s first office outside Brazil, and the company has been planning to start its operation in the United States as soon as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launches an open banking framework.With cutting-edge solutions for financial institutions of all sizes, Celcoin has already processed approximately 2 million consents in Brazil, a number that represents 7.14% of the national Open Banking, traditionally dominated by large banks. "Our goal is to operate in the regulated Open Banking universe throughout the continent, offering innovative solutions for financial institutions and companies. The opening of the new office is an important step in the strategy to serve more clients in Latin America and contribute to the development of the financial market in the region," celebrates Marcelo França, Celcoin’s CEO.Currently, Celcoin operates on three business fronts for Open Banking: a solution which provides all the tools for institutions regulated by the Central Bank to access the Open Banking universe; another solution which delivers the same solution concept for insurance companies; and the last one, a Payments Initiation Platform as a Service for companies in all segments, including banks, but especially for those that are not registered as financial institutions.With a significant presence in the Working Groups (GTs) of Open Banking Brazil, Celcoin has solutions that comply with all international security standards and regulations of the Central Bank. The products and services developed by the company are used in more than 800 regulated companies, ensuring the security and protection of customer data.About CelcoinCelcoin, founded in 2016, is a financial infrastructure to boost businesses. Provider of complete and pioneering technology infrastructure for companies in the most diverse segments, Celcoin offers solutions for banking, credit, cash management, Open Banking, retail and onboarding. Around 400 fintechs, digital banks, 5,500 medium and large companies, and 40,000 retail outlets are connected to the Celcoin platform, which processes U$ 2 billion monthly. This is Celcoin: the best service for growth.