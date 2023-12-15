XPO Named One of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024” by Newsweek

GREENWICH, Conn. , Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024” by Newsweek magazine. XPO received this honor for respecting and valuing “individuals from different walks of life” and the role that diversity plays in driving creativity, innovation and organizational success.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO said, “At XPO, we strive to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace where talent from all backgrounds can thrive. We take a proactive approach to recruiting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce that reflects the communities and customers we serve. I am so proud of our team, and it is great that their efforts are being recognized.”

As part of the ranking process, data research firm Plant-A Insights interviewed over 223,000 employees about their companies’ diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

Earlier this year, XPO was named a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association and a 2024 Top 25 Veteran Employer by military.com. XPO was also named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” for the third time in 2023.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 50,000 customers with 563 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .