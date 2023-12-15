Mimecast Named Leader in 2024 Omdia Universe for Email Security

Email Security solutions score high marks for strategy & innovation, customer experience and solution breadth.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the “Omdia Universe: Email Security 2024,” report. Omdia’s analysts performed an in-depth review of the email security market and analyzed vendors based on their attributes, features and ability to protect organization now and into the future. The in-depth review uses Omdia’s market forecasting data and enterprise insights survey data.



According to Mimecast’s recent Global Threat Intelligence Report, 97% of organizations have been targeted by an email-based phishing attack and 76% expect a serious email-based compromise will impact their company this year. Email remains the number one attack vector and its protection is paramount.

Omdia recommended Mimecast as a leader based on a combination of strong scores across solution breadth, strategy and innovation and vendor execution. “The company offers a robust platform that can tackle numerous email security use cases.” (Page 13) Omdia also stated “Mimecast should appear on your shortlist if you are looking for a broad and comprehensive offering for email security that builds on a set of solid email security functionality.” (Page 12)

Solution breadth was specifically called out as the Mimecast platform protects not just its 42,000+ global customers with email security, but also secure portal, security awareness training, collaboration security, incident response, brand protection and archiving. According to Omdia “vendor execution scores showed positive results in terms of customer experience, particularly with a focus on providing implementation and managed security services.” (Page 13)

“Organizations today are under enormous pressure to put the right email security solutions in place, relying solely on a native email provider is not a realistic option for companies that want to keep their inboxes safe,” said David Raissipour, Mimecast Chief Technology and Product Officer. “We are proud to earn a ‘Leader’ distinction from Omdia and will continue to innovate to protect our customers.”

Mimecast’s solutions are built on 20+ years of product innovation and have world-class efficacy. The longevity is a major plus for perspective email security buyers. Omdia’s report states – “One of the benefits of the company's longstanding in the industry is that it has a wide network of partners across both go-to-market and technology. The company boasts of having over 75 pre-built integrations, including leading identity management, endpoint, network, and web security vendors.” (Page 13)

To learn more download “Omdia Universe: Email Security 2024.”

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to Work Protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

Mimecast and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Mimecast PR

press@mimecast.com