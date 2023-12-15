Christmas Market to be held in Tap Seac Square from noon tomorrow for 17 consecutive days

MACAU, December 15 - To spice up the joyful festive atmosphere, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Christmas Market in Tap Seac Square from tomorrow (16 December) for 17 consecutive days. The theme of the event is “Christmas Dream Workshop”. In addition to the special booths selling Christmas gifts and food, facilities like festive Christmas merry-go-round and Christmas spinning tea cups are available on site so that the Macao public and tourists can spend the joyful Christmas festival together. The event will be held from 16 December to New Year’s Day of the following year. The opening hours are from 2:00 p.m. to midnight on 24, 25 and 31 December and from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the remaining days.

To spice up the joyful atmosphere at the market, roving performances (such as Santa Claus twisting balloons, juggling clowns or magic show), Augmented Reality (AR) photo-taking, a nativity scene and Christmas log cabin decoration will be arranged on site. Play items highly popular with children, including merry-go-round, spinning tea cups and labyrinth games, will also be available. The facilities will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily for the public to use free of charge. To reduce the waiting time for the public, arrangements for number tag distribution, as well as booking and obtaining number tags online, will be provided for the merry-go-round and spinning tea cups facilities. A small quota is also provided on-site.

The Christmas Market has many to offer and is suitable for both adults and children in families to spend the joyful festive period together. The public can browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or refer to the on-site promotional materials and signs for the detailed programme of the activities and the arrangements for booking and number tag obtaining for play facilities.