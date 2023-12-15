Business Awards UK Honors Pioneers in Clean Energy at the 2023 Clean Energy Awards

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Clean Energy Awards.

HALIFAX, UK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Clean Energy Awards. These awards celebrate the transformative contributions and groundbreaking innovations within the clean energy sector. Recognising companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to sustainable energy, the awards highlight the key role they play in driving eco-friendly solutions and advancing clean energy technologies.

Business Awards UK Clean Energy Awards 2023 Winners

HDM Solar - Clean Energy Family Business of the Year

The Energy Experts - Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

Kimble Solar - Energy Storage Innovation of the Year

SocialCru Energy and Renewables - Clean Energy Research and Development Award

Cambridge Solar - Best Solar Power Project

OHM Energy - Energy Education Program of the Year

Business Awards UK Clean Energy Awards 2023 Finalists

HDM Solar - Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

Kimble Solar - Best Solar Power Project, Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

Carbon Zero Renewables - Clean Energy Research and Development Award, Energy Education Program of the Year

Bliss Eco Energy - Energy Storage Innovation of the Year

Business Awards UK Clean Energy Awards 2023 Individual Award Winners & Finalists

Winner: Gareth Jones, Carbon Zero Renewables - Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy

Finalist: Jason Lindfield, OHM Energy - Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy

The 2023 Clean Energy Awards shine a light on the significant efforts and achievements in the realm of sustainable energy. These winners and finalists have not only contributed to eco-friendly advancements but have also set new benchmarks for innovation and sustainability in the industry.

The awards recognise the vital role these visionaries play in shaping a more sustainable future, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth and evolution in the clean energy sector, led by these inspiring examples.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.