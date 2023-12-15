Global Teeth Desensitizer Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2034: Amid Increasing Prevalence of Dental Caries and Awareness of Oral Hygiene | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States leads global oral care with a 40.5% market share, fueled by high dental hygiene spending. Diet impacts oral health, driving hygiene trends. The teeth desensitizer market is impacted by developments in dental technology. New formulations and application techniques are making product desensitization more convenient and practical

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI) latest industry analysis, the global teeth desensitizer market is expected to reach US$ 147.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2%, with an estimated market size of US$ 269.4 million in 2034.



The market for teeth desensitizers has grown significantly due to rising oral health awareness, the aging population, and improvements in dental care technology. Tooth sensitivity is a common dental problem that has drawn consumers' attention, looking for practical ways to reduce discomfort and enhance their oral health.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18677

The focus on new product development and formulation breakthroughs in the teeth desensitizer market is a noteworthy advancement. Manufacturers invest in research and development to produce desensitizing products that provide both short-term and long-term advantages. The incorporation of cutting-edge ingredients for improved penetration of dental tubules demonstrates the industry's dedication to increasing the effectiveness of these products.

Diversifying product offerings to meet particular customer needs is another market trend. Producers are creating desensitizing mouthwashes, toothpaste, gels, and even specialty dental floss, all intended to treat tooth sensitivity differently.

Teeth desensitizers are among the natural and specialty oral care products that are seeing a surge in demand in the market. Customers are looking for natural substitutes as they become more aware of the contents used to make dental care products. Because of this trend, producers are creating desensitizers with natural ingredients that have the same effectiveness.

In summary, the market for teeth desensitizers is changing, emphasizing accessibility via digital platforms, natural formulations, innovation, and diversification. The market is anticipated to grow as awareness of oral health issues spreads worldwide, offering customers a wide range of practical tooth sensitivity solutions.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product, the fluoride-containing dental desensitizers are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2034.

by 2034. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held a lucrative value share of 42.4% in 2022.

in 2022. North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 45.4% through the forecast period.

through the forecast period. The United States teeth desensitizer market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on form, the liquid segment is expected to rise at a 7.1% CAGR by 2034.





“Advancements in dental technology would significantly drive the teeth desensitizer market due to changing consumer preferences and increased awareness of oral health. The industry is further expanding for market participants due to the growing need for novel and effective medication therapies,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18677

Competitive Landscape:

Product launches by companies or brands are the key strategy of leading manufacturers to enhance their market presence and compete with other competitors. Key companies are directed toward mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and development to expand their market reach.

On May 9, 2017, Parkell, a manufacturer of dental supplies, introduced a new dentin desensitizer. According to the manufacturer, the PainFree gel relieves uncomfortable cold stimuli in 30 seconds.

Parkell, a manufacturer of dental supplies, introduced a new dentin desensitizer. According to the manufacturer, the PainFree gel relieves uncomfortable cold stimuli in 30 seconds. In 2023, Pac-Dent, Inc. introduced ProPaste One, a revolutionary disposable prophy ring, and AntiSplatr paste combination.

Report Scope as per Teeth Desensitizers Industry Analysis:

Attributes Details Estimated Teeth Desensitizer Market Size, 2024 US$ 147.9 million Projected Teeth Desensitizer Market Value, 2034 US$ 269.4 million Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) 6.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Nordic Countries, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

VOCO GmbH

Septodont

Ultradent Products Inc.

Kulzer GmbH

Tokuyama Dental America Inc.

Sun Medical Co. Ltd

Beijing Datsing Bio-tech

Dentaltown





Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get an Exclusive Discount Now to Access Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18677

Teeth Desensitizers Industry Segmentation by Category:

By Product Type:

Fluoride-containing Dental Desensitizer

Fluoride-free Dental Desensitizer

By Form:

Gel

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Dental Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Teeth Whitening Pens Market Size: The global teeth whitening pens market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 501.5 Million by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 4.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 830.9 Million by the year 2033.

Teeth Whitening Market Share: The global teeth whitening market was valued at US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 10.7 Billion by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. The market is set to gain traction over the forecast years with a CAGR of 4.9%.

Acrylic Teeth Market Demand: Acrylic teeth market revenue is expected to develop from US$ 440.39 million in 2023 to US$ 995.72 million by 2033. A CAGR of 8.5% is expected from 2023 to 2033.

Infection Prevention Market Growth: The global infection prevention industry is on a collision course with global dominance in the future decade. Global infection prevention revenue is expected to reach around US$ 40,845.2 million by 2024. The market is expected to increase at a 3.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, reaching a value of US$ 55,379.1 million by that year.

Femtech Market Outlook: The global femtech market is expected to be worth US$ 27,956.4 million in 2024. For 2023, the value was tipped to be US$ 26,818.2 million. The market is projected to show an average growth over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 4.5%. By 2034, the size of the market is predicted to expand to US$ 43,406.1 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube