Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend and Special Dividend on Common Stock

Company returns to pre-pandemic quarterly payout level

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, an 11% increase over the prior quarter. In addition, the Company announced a special dividend of $0.25 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.



ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.