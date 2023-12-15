Functional Food Ingredients Market Growth Trends, Innovations, and Industry Overview

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market size is projected to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2026

Chicago, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for functional food ingredients is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the broader food industry. Functional foods are those that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, often due to the addition of specific ingredients with proven physiological benefits. Growing awareness of the link between diet and health has fueled interest in functional foods. Consumers are actively seeking products that offer added health benefits, such as improved digestion, immunity, or heart health. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to identify and incorporate novel functional ingredients into their products. This includes probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other bioactive compounds.

Functional food ingredients market size in terms of revenue is anticipated to reach $137.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The usage of functional food ingredients in the manufacturing of functional food & beverage products is expected to provide nutritive health benefits, prevent/resist chronic diseases, or act as energy boosters. The addition of functional food ingredients aids in the provision of nutritive benefits, over and above the basic nutritive capacities of traditional food products.

Functional Food Ingredients Industry major players covered in the report, such as:

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont, Arla Foods

Kerry Group

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type

Probiotics

Proteins & amino acids

Phytochemicals & plant extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Carotenoids

Vitamins



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Health Benefits

Gut health

Cardiovascular health

Immunity

Nutritive health

Weight management

Other health benefits



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Application

Food

Infant food

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery Products

Snacks

Other food applications (breakfast cereal and flours)

Beverages

Juices

Health drinks



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)



The key stakeholders in the Functional Food Ingredients Market include:

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Growth: The functional food ingredients market has experienced steady growth globally, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness.





The functional food ingredients market has experienced steady growth globally, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness. Consumer Demand: Consumers are actively seeking functional foods with added health benefits, leading to a surge in demand for products promoting aspects such as digestive health, immunity, and weight management.





Consumers are actively seeking functional foods with added health benefits, leading to a surge in demand for products promoting aspects such as digestive health, immunity, and weight management. Innovation in Ingredients: Ongoing research and development efforts have focused on discovering and incorporating innovative functional ingredients. Probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based proteins, and adaptogens are among the key ingredients gaining attention.





Ongoing research and development efforts have focused on discovering and incorporating innovative functional ingredients. Probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based proteins, and adaptogens are among the key ingredients gaining attention. Personalized Nutrition: The trend towards personalized nutrition has influenced the development of functional foods tailored to individual health needs. Companies are exploring customization based on factors such as age, gender, and specific health concerns.





The trend towards personalized nutrition has influenced the development of functional foods tailored to individual health needs. Companies are exploring customization based on factors such as age, gender, and specific health concerns. Clean Label Products: Consumers are increasingly inclined towards clean label products, seeking transparency in ingredient lists and avoiding artificial additives. This has led to a rise in natural and minimally processed functional food options.





Consumers are increasingly inclined towards clean label products, seeking transparency in ingredient lists and avoiding artificial additives. This has led to a rise in natural and minimally processed functional food options. E-commerce Growth: The growth of e-commerce has provided a convenient platform for consumers to access a wide variety of functional food products. Online channels have also facilitated the entry of niche and specialty products into the market.





The growth of e-commerce has provided a convenient platform for consumers to access a wide variety of functional food products. Online channels have also facilitated the entry of niche and specialty products into the market. Health and Wellness Focus: The global focus on health and wellness, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has further propelled the demand for functional foods. Consumers are looking for products that not only taste good but also contribute to their overall well-being.



