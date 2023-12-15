Poe: FPJ's 19th death anniversary marked with aid giving in Manila, home province Pangasinan

FPJ's 19th death anniversary marked with aid giving in Manila, home province Pangasinan

A simple gathering at his grave at the Manila North Cemetery and distribution of assistance to needy families in his home province in Pangasinan marked the 19th death anniversary of Fernando Poe Jr. on December 14.

The Poe family began the tradition of giving as a way to celebrate the life and legacy of the late National Artist and King of Philippine Movies.

"FPJ is a kind soul in reel and real life. There's no other way he would have wanted us to remember him than by sharing and lending a helping hand, especially to our kababayan struggling to put food on their table, especially in this Christmas season," Senator Grace Poe said.

At the Manila North Cemetery, the senator offered flowers and lit candles for FPJ and her mother, Susan Roces, who passed away on May 20, 2022.

Together with volunteers, the Poe family also shared meals to several families in the vicinity of the cemetery.

The senator then motored to select areas in Pangasinan to assist local officials in the distribution of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

One of the social welfare services of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, AICS provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food or financial assistance for needy persons or families.

"Usually pag death anniversary ni FPJ, nagmimisa kami sa North Cemetery tapos dun kami namamahagi ng pamasko. Pero sabi ko ngayon dapat dun sa bayan ni FPJ dahil kung siya ay nabubuhay, magugustuhan nya talaga na ang mga kababayan nyang taga-Pangasinan ang makaramdam naman ng konting tulong at ayuda galing sa kanya," Poe said.

Poe recalled that FPJ's death made their family and his supporters "broken hearted."

But she said this did not stop their family from continuing FPJ's dream to alleviate the lives of Filipino people in whatever way they can.

"Noong nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na tumakbo bilang senador at pinaalala sa akin ng aking Nanay, sabi nya kailangang pangalagaan mo ang pangalan ng tatay mo at magagawa mo lang 'yan kung patuloy ang pagtulong mo sa ating mga kababayan," Poe said.

The senator said a number of her bills which became laws were focused on the welfare of ordinary Filipinos, including children. She cited the law that institutionalized the feeding program in schools and in kids in public daycare and development centers.

Among the areas that Poe visited were Binalonan, San Carlos City and Dagupan City.

Poe, together with her son and chief of staff Brian Poe Llamanzares, also raffled off several limited edition commemorative FPJ beep cards with cash load that commuters can use when boarding the LRT1 train.

One of the terminals in LRT1 was named FPJ Station in August this year.