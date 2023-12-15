Electric Clothes Drying Rack Market to Cross USD 2.1 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

Rising consumer demand for energy-efficient and convenience products is likely to drive demand for the electric clothes drying rack market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The electric clothes drying rack market was valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 5.7% is predicted between 2023 and 2031, reaching US$ 2.1 billion by the end of 2031. Remote-controlled electric drying racks are expected to become more popular in the coming years.

Multiple hanger slots allow users to hang multiple clothes simultaneously on electric drying racks. Households with large amounts of laundry will particularly benefit from this feature.

Traditional unheated drying stands take longer to dry than electric drying racks with heated bars. The racks are equipped with aluminum heated bars that are thermostatically controlled to promote gentle drying without overheating. Multi-tiered or multi-shelf electric drying racks provide extra space for clothes to dry. This will be especially helpful to families with large laundry loads.

Key Findings of the Market Report

North America is predicted to dominate the global electric clothes drying rack market.

Based on installation type, ceiling-mounted electric clothes drying racks are expected to grow in demand.

Indoor applications will likely drive demand for electric clothes drying racks in the market.

Electric clothes drying racks are likely to have great potential for residential users.

Electric clothes drying racks are expected to see rising sales on e-commerce platforms.

Global Electric Clothes Drying Rack Market: Growth Drivers

Traditional tumble dryers are often less energy-efficient than electric clothes drying racks. The growing awareness of energy consumption has led to a growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective appliances. Compact and easy to install, electric clothes drying racks are the best choice for apartments, condominiums, and small houses. Urban dwellers and people living in smaller homes may find this more appealing than traditional dryer installations.

Electric clothes drying racks make it simpler and more convenient for clothes to be dried indoors without communal laundry facilities. Time-saving solutions are especially attractive to people with busy schedules. Smart and sensor-equipped electric clothes drying racks have become more popular with technological advances. Mobile apps allow users to monitor and control the drying process remotely, including the ability to adjust drying times and temperature.

Increasing environmental awareness has led consumers to seek out products that are less harmful to the environment. Since electric clothes drying racks consume less energy and produce less carbon dioxide, they are often considered more eco-friendly than traditional dryers. Drying racks can be used for clothing and fabrics, providing versatile drying options. A single drying solution suits consumers who prefer standardized solutions for different kinds of garments.

Depending on how it is used, lint and other particles generated by the dryer may contribute to indoor air pollution. Electric drying racks produce fewer pollutants than conventional drying racks, which contributes to better indoor air quality. With the advent of clean indoor air becoming more important, electric clothes drying racks may become more popular.

Global Electric Clothes Drying Rack Market: Regional Landscape

A significant portion of the market for electric clothes drying racks will come from the Asia Pacific region. Several parts of the Asia Pacific region experience humid weather or experience heavy rainfall on a regular basis. Such areas may have a greater demand for electric clothes drying racks, which provide convenient indoor drying options. As urbanization has spread throughout Asia, small living spaces, such as apartments and condominiums, have rendered traditional outdoor clotheslines obsolete.

Electricity costs are also a factor that may affect demand for electric clothes drying racks. Those who live in regions with reasonably priced electricity may be more likely to dry clothes using electric appliances. A growing awareness of energy conservation may be responsible for the popularity of electrical drying racks, using fewer resources than tumble dryers. Consumption habits and lifestyles are constantly changing.

Key Developments

In July 2023, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi introduced a new model of its smart clothes dryer. The new version is known as the MIJIA Smart Clothes Dryer 1S Multi-function version. Originally launched in April, the newly released version is an update of the MIJIA Smart Clothes Dryer 1S.

Because of its new functions and features, this upgraded model is now the ultimate one-stop solution for removing stains and disinfecting clothes.

Global Electric Clothes Drying Rack Market: Key Players

Global market players are investing in research and development, expanding product lines, and merging and acquiring companies. Many global and regional players compete in an extremely stagnant and competitive market.

Beijing-Tokyo Manufacturing Company

Bell-Bro

Brabantia Branding B.V.

CasaOmnia

Foxydry

Hooeasy Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lakeland

Lenoxx Electronics

Xiaomi Mijia

Global Electric Clothes Drying Rack Market: Segmentation

By Installation Type

Freestanding

Ceiling Mounted

By Carrying Capacity

Below 10 Kg

10 Kg - 15 Kg

15 Kg - 20 Kg

Above 20 Kg

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

