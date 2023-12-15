Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,760 in the last 365 days.

Talonvest Capital Negotiates $10,225,000 Life Company Bridge Loan

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client Metro Self Storage, are thrilled to announce the successful closing of a $10.2 million bridge financing for an award-winning, Class-A self storage facility in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

The facility spans 74,794 net rentable square feet and is a mix of climate-controlled and drive-up units. The site demographics are strong, with an average household income of $170,000 and a 5-mile trade area that is undersupplied, with only 4.3 net rentable square feet per capita of existing supply.

The bridge loan, which will support bringing the property to economic stabilization, included no lease-up covenants, a fixed interest rate, a rate lock at commitment, and interest-only payments for half the loan term. Talonvest secured the five-year non-recourse financing through a life company.

Dan Hryczyk, Chief Financial Officer at Metro Storage, commented, "Working with the Talonvest team is always a strategic advantage. Their expertise and relationships in the capital markets consistently ensure optimal terms. We can trust them to guide us effectively."

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Tom Sherlock, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

Contact: Daniela Valencia
  Talonvest Capital, Inc.
  949.387.2368
  dvalencia@talonvest.com
 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9127008-aa20-4353-bc2e-3270d6102ee9


Primary Logo

Talonvest Capital closes deal in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey

Metro Self Storage facility

You just read:

Talonvest Capital Negotiates $10,225,000 Life Company Bridge Loan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more