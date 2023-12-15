Over 10,400 Tết gifts to bring festive support to people nationwide

VIETNAM, December 15 - HÀ NỘI — More than 10,400 Tết gifts will be given to workers, fishermen, and border and coastal guards in 25 provinces and cities nationwide.

This is one of a series of community programmes for the upcoming Tết ‘Year of the Dragon’ announced by Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (SABECO) and HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) on Friday.

In light of the global economic uncertainties that are affecting Việt Nam's recovery in 2023, Bia Saigon's community programme for this year strategically focuses on supporting workers impacted by job cuts and fishermen who are facing challenges due to climate change. The programme aims to ease the burden on local governments and express gratitude to border and coastal guards working tirelessly to safeguard national sovereignty and territory.

Speaking at the press conference, Ngô Văn Cương, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union, said: “Through the programme, we wish to convey the nation's fine tradition of "the fine leaves shelter the tattered ones" and the achievements that the entire Party and our people have achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2023. On this basis, all levels of unions and organisations in society will continue to organise meaningful activities to accompany disadvantaged youth and children during the Lunar New Year. This will contribute to motivating young people, union members, and workers to continue excelling in their labour."

Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO, expressed his commitment: "As a brand deeply rooted in Việt Nam's cultural heritage for many decades, Bia Saigon is an integral part of the local culture and cuisine. Through the Tết community programme, we aim to reaffirm our dedication to always bringing the best for Việt Nam. Our commitment translates into tangible and meaningful actions as we join the Vietnamese community in welcoming the Year of the Dragon with positivity, brighter hope and a stronger spirit of unity to work towards a better year."

He further extended gratitude to the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for their partnership in this impactful programme. With the collaboration of HCYU, local authorities, and SABECO's dedicated employees, the initiative will not only provide support to struggling workers but also contribute to the creation of new shared values within the community, promoting sustainable development and prosperity for Việt Nam.

The programme forms an integral part of the broader "Welcome the Dragon Year – Multiple Prosperity" campaign initiated by SABECO through its leading beer brand, Bia Saigon, as we usher into the 2024 Year of the Dragon. This programme seeks to honour Việt Nam's rich Tết culture, which emphasises family values and spirit of unity as well as togetherness. This is the year where the values of solidarity, cooperation and mutual support from local governments, social communities and enterprises are much needed to achieve collective success and development across Việt Nam.

Through this CSR programme with a specific theme “TẾT SẺ CHIA, NĂM RỒNG KHỞI SẮC” (Sharing Tết, prosperity in the year of Dragon), Bia Saigon hopes to spread a message of hope, sharing and encouragement to one another to overcome challenges, and welcome a more optimistic 2024.

This programme is scheduled to run from January 6, 2024, to February 5, 2024, where SABECO employees, in collaboration with provincial HCYUs and local authorities in 25 provinces and cities, including Phú Yên, Bắc Giang, Sóc Trăng and others will actively participate in the distribution of the 10,400 Tết Gift.

With a total contribution of VNĐ7.4 billion, each gift comprises a bag of Tết essentials valued at VNĐ400,000 and a cash envelope of VNĐ300,000. Additionally, traditional game booths will be set up at select locations to bring festive touch and entertainment for local communities in the final days of the year.

Since 2020, Bia Saigon has consistently implemented various initiatives and community support programs, channelling over VNĐ42 billion to more than 27,800 beneficiaries across 63 provinces and cities in Việt Nam. The initiatives, ranging from essential gifts to lucky money envelopes and transport tickets, aim to ensure that workers and disadvantaged individuals can enjoy a warm and joyous Lunar New Year Holiday. — VNS