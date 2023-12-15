Vietnamese food, beverages introduced in Malaysia

VIETNAM, December 15 -

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese food and beverages showcased at an ongoing fair in Malaysia’s Penang state have drawn the attention of visitors.

The fair, jointly held by the Vietnamese trade office in Malaysia and New Digital Malaysia company from December 14-17, brings together leading Vietnamese firms such as Vinamilk, TH true Milk, VPMilk and Vinamex.

Apart from products on display, such as rice, instant noodles, dried noodles, fresh and dried fruits, milk, and spices, there are also booths introducing Vietnamese cuisine to Malaysian friends.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Malaysia Lê Phú Cường said in his opening remarks that agriculture and food processing are one of Việt Nam’s strengths, adding up to about 3,000 Vietnamese products have received Malaysia’s Halal certificates, making them easier to enter Malaysia and other Muslim countries.

The official expressed his hope that the fair will help promote Vietnamese products in the Malaysian market, and boost trade activities between businesses of the two countries. — VNS