M4EG launch Ukrainian version of ‘Basics of readiness for the future’ course

The joint EU-UNDP project ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the course ‘Basics of readiness for the future’, as part of the Urban Development Training Centre. 

The free course consists of eight fast-paced learning modules, with each lecture lasting up to six minutes. The course is aimed at Ukrainian municipalities and covers the following topics:

  • European Green Deal;
  • smart and inclusive cities;
  • strategies for dealing with complex issues;
  • urban resource management;
  • mobilisation of finance and resources.

The course is available at this link.

The Urban Development Learning Centre functions as a collective learning ecosystem that connects community members at the national and regional levels with development professionals. The Centre was established within the framework of the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) project, funded by the European Union.

