Bringing Light Together: pensioners of the Kyiv region allowed to exchange extra LED bulbs

From 12 December, pensioners of the Kyiv region will be able to exchange five additional LED bulbs at local Ukrposhta offices as part of the EU-funded Ukraine national programme.

The programme was launched last January to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security by replacing 50 million energy-intensive old bulbs with modern LEDs, and during this time Ukrainians have exchanged more than 22 million light bulbs, thereby making their contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s power grid resilience.

At the same time, the light bulb exchange is available for individuals and legal entities that have not yet benefited from the opportunity to replace outdated incandescent bulbs with energy-saving ones. Citizens can exchange up to five incandescent lamps for the same number of LEDs at Ukrposhta outlets, while legal entities can do it through the DIIA portal.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, just within the last week, Ukrainians exchanged 1 million energy-intensive incandescent bulbs for energy-saving LED ones.

