Top 5 Alternatives to Dollar Universe: Analysis of 300+ Reviews

Broadcom’s Dollar Universe Workload Automation has been a notable solution in the landscape of IT operations and workload automation. However, with the evolving needs of businesses, exploring alternatives to Dollar Universe becomes essential for organizations seeking to optimize their IT infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

This article explores a range of alternatives to Dollar Universe Workload Automation. Each alternative is evaluated based on its popularity, review on trusted B2B platforms, unique features, scalability, ease of use, and ability to integrate with diverse IT environments.

Vendor Rating* Supported Coding Languages ActiveBatch 4.6 based on 246 reviews PowerShell, Python, VBScript, and more RunMyJobs by Redwood 4.7 based on 148 reviews

Python, R, and more than 25 coding languages Fortra’s JAMS 4.6 based on 162 reviews

N/A Stonebranch 4.5 based on 85 reviews

Custom code on CLI or REST BMC Control-M 4.4 based on 58 reviews

JSON, Python Dolar Universe Workload Automation 3.0 based on 3 reviews N/A

*Ratings are based on Capterra and G2. Vendors with provided links are sponsors of AIMultiple. Dollar Universe Workload Automation did not have any reviews on Capterra and G2, so we included it’s reviews in PeerSpot.

Dollar Universe Workload Automation Review

Dollar Universe Workload Automation is a solution designed for automating, managing, and monitoring IT workflows across an enterprise. It’s part of the broader field of workload automation (WLA), which focuses on automating IT processes and jobs across various systems and environments. Broadcom, on their website, defines Dollar Universe by the following features:

Multi-Platform Scheduling: Centralized control for overseeing business processes across various platforms. Streamlined visualization and management of end-to-end business workflows.

Centralized control for overseeing business processes across various platforms. Streamlined visualization and management of end-to-end business workflows. Event-Driven Automation: Facilitates automatic communication between application servers based on events. Eliminates the need for constant polling, reducing unnecessary system overhead.

Facilitates automatic communication between application servers based on events. Eliminates the need for constant polling, reducing unnecessary system overhead. Job Design: Drag-and-drop web interface for crafting automated processes. Consumer-friendly design tools for easy creation and management of jobs and workflows.

Drag-and-drop web interface for crafting automated processes. Consumer-friendly design tools for easy creation and management of jobs and workflows. Workload Analytics: Real-time monitoring of ongoing activities and analysis of historical performance data. Predictive insights for forecasting completion times of application processes.

Real-time monitoring of ongoing activities and analysis of historical performance data. Predictive insights for forecasting completion times of application processes. Lifecycle Management: Ensures smooth and secure transitions from IT workload testing to live deployment. Dedicated zones for various stages such as development, testing, QA, training, and production.

Ensures smooth and secure transitions from IT workload testing to live deployment. Dedicated zones for various stages such as development, testing, QA, training, and production. Peer-to-Peer Architecture: Simplified deployment and scalability of the automation platform. Minimizes risk associated with a single point of failure, enhancing system resilience.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: N/A

PeerSpot: 3.0 out of 5 based on 3 reviews 1

Dollar Universe automation does not have a high review count number on B2B review platforms. This could be a concern for some organizations that are aiming to work with market leaders or their fast growing competitors. In picking our alternatives, we paid attention to their popularity and the number of reviews from B2B review platforms.

History and Acquisitions of Dolar Universe Automation

Dollar Universe Automation changed hands 3 times which may have affected the product’s maintenance and updates.

It was initially developed by a French company named ORSYP. In 2014, ORSYP was acquired by Automic Software, a leading in business automation software provider. Automic, including the Dollar Universe product, was subsequently acquired by CA Technologies in 2016. Furthermore, Broadcom acquired Dollar Universe as part of its acquisition of CA Technologies in 2018.

Over the years, Broadcom has acquired numerous WLA platforms (Automic, Autosys, Dollar Universe, CA 7 Workload Automation Intelligence, ESP Workload Automation Intelligence, JCLCheck Workload Automation, Automation Analytics & Intelligence, Workload Automation Restart Option for z/OS Schedulers (CA 11), Workload Automation Agents). Though we are not aware of Broadcom’s plans, it is possible that these platforms could be consolidated in the future.

Pros

Users argue that Dollar Universe is a scalable solution and suitable for bigger organizations as well as SMEs. 2

Some users put forward that the solution’s workload automation options are diverse. 3

Cons

Users voice their concerns about stability issues. 4

Some users believe the interface could use improvements. 5

Some users had negative experiences with the technical service. 6

Top Alternatives to Broadcom’s Dollar Universe

ActiveBatch

ActiveBatch stands out as a job scheduling solution for enterprises, renowned for its ability to automate workloads. It proves advantageous for IT departments, facilitating the automation of a range of processes and job sequences across various platforms.

A notable aspect of ActiveBatch is its collaborative tools for software development, designed to automate the workflow of application deployments. This feature is particularly effective in IT settings that incorporate a mix of multi-cloud and on-site systems. Furthermore, the software is designed with a user-friendly, low-code interface, including drag-and-drop capabilities, which makes it approachable for users with limited technical expertise (See Figure 1).

Figure 1: ActiveBatch UI

Source: ActiveBatch

Reviews

Capterra:4.8/5.0 based on 52 reviews 7

Gartner:4.3/5.0 based on 61 Reviews 8

G2: 4.6/5 based on 171 Reviews 9

PeerSpot: 4.6/5 based on 16 reviews 10

TrustRadius: 9.1/10 based on 29 votes 11

RunMyJobs by Redwood

RunMyJobs by Redwood is a workload automation software, tailored for automating business processes. This SaaS platform is built to efficiently manage workloads, providing users the ability to link different systems and data, regardless of the complexity or size of their IT setups.

RunMyJobs is particularly adept at working with ERP systems and adheres to REST web service protocols, ensuring secure file transfers. RunMyJobs is compatible with S//HANA and other SAP platforms, operating without the need for specific software or infrastructure. It also features over a thousand ready-to-use SAP wizards and templates.

Check their offerings in the video below:

Reviews

Capterra: 4.8/5.0 based on 33 reviews. 12

Gartner: N/A

G2: 4.7/5 based on 117 reviews. 13

PeerSpot: 4.8/5 based on 19 reviews. 14

TrustRadius: 9.5/10 based on 28 votes. 15

Read our article for more on SAP Workload Automation Solutions.

Fortra’s JAMS

JAMS, developed by Fortra, is a job scheduling and workload automation software crafted to assist organizations in automating, managing, and orchestrating jobs and tasks across a wide array of platforms, applications, and systems.

Fortra’s JAMS excels in setting up, executing, and tracking job streams and workflows, with a focus on ensuring accuracy in task completion. It is compatible with various platforms such as Windows, UNIX, Linux, and IBM, and it works with applications including SQL Server, Oracle, and SAP.

Those who are interested in hybrid cloud job schedulers can read our article, “Top Hybrid Cloud Job Schedulers.”

Reviews

Capterra: 4.5/5.0 based on 19 reviews 16

Gartner: 4.3/5 based on 119 reviews 17

G2: 4.6/5 based on 148 reviews 18

PeerSpot: 4.6/5 based on 24 reviews 19

TrustRadius: 7.9/10 based on 49 reviews 20

Stonebranch

Stonebranch delivers a workload automation solution that allows organizations to automate, oversee, and coordinate their IT processes from a control-center-styled platform. This solution provides an outlook over workflows spanning different platforms and business applications, regardless of where the data resides.

Stonebranch facilitates integration with a variety of platforms or applications. It features ready-to-use integrations, options for development, and access to a range of integration templates on the community-backed Stonebranch Integration Hub. The solution also encompasses visual dashboards and comprehensive reports, providing instant insights and aiding in the monitoring and management of service level agreements (SLAs).

Review

Capterra: None

Gartner: 4.0/5 based on 1 review 21

G2: 4.5/5 based on 74 reviews 22

PeerSpot:3.8/5 based on 4 reviews 23

TrustRadius: None

Control-M

BMC Control-M is an enterprise job scheduling tool designed to assist businesses in automating, overseeing, and controlling workflows across different platforms and applications. It provides a unified perspective of all scheduled tasks, enabling users to enhance operations, handle interdependencies, and make efficient use of resources.

Review

Capterra: 4.3/5.0 based on 3 reviews 24

Gartner: N/A

G2: 4.4/5 based on 55 reviews. 25

PeerSpot: 4.5/5 based on 108 reviews. 26

TrustRadius: 7.9/10 based on 109 reviews. 27

If you have further questions, ask us: