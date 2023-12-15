Forward look: 11 – 24 December 2023

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 10-11 December 2023

Fisheries ministers will aim to reach a political agreement on the proposal for fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and the North Sea for 2024 and, in the case of some stocks, also for 2025 and 2026, as well as on the proposal concerning fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea for 2024.

The Council will also discuss the market situation and exchange views on the first year of implementation of the CAP strategic plans.

Additionally, the Council will address the new genomic techniques regulation, the sustainable use of pesticides regulation, and the proposals for plant reproductive material and for forest reproductive material.

Foreign Affairs Council, 11 December 2023

The Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, will start at 9.30 with an informal exchange of views with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The Council will then hold discussions on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Israel and int region, and the Sahel.

The Council meeting will be preceded by an informal breakfast with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and followed by the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting.

General Affairs Council, 12 December 2023

The Council will focus on preparations for the December European Council, enlargement, annual rule of law dialogue, and managing demographic change in Europe. Ministers will also take stock of negotiations for an association agreement with Andorra and San Marino and discuss Spain’s request to amend regulation no 1/1958.

EU-Western Balkans summit, 13 December 2023

27 EU and 6 Western Balkans leaders will meet in Brussels one year after the 2022 summit in Tirana. They will discuss the strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans region, bringing about even closer ties and more integrated cooperation with the EU, based on shared principles and values.

European Council, 14-15 December 2023

EU leaders will address Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in all its dimensions, the situation in the Middle East, enlargement, the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, progress in the implementation of previous conclusions on security and defence, as well as specific foreign policy issues.

Environment Council, 18 December 2023

EU environment ministers will seek a general approach on a proposal for a regulation on packaging and packaging waste that would replace the existing directive.

Ministers will also hold policy debates on a proposed directive on soil monitoring and resilience and a recently adopted regulation proposal for an EU forest monitoring framework, following a presentation on the latter by the Commission. Under other business, the Commission and the presidency will report to the ministers on the main recent international meetings, including COP28.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 19 December 2023

Ministers will seek political agreement to extend three emergency Council regulations, adopted in December 2022 under Article 122 TFEU. The emergency measures were adopted last year following Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, in order to enhance solidarity between member states, accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and protect the EU’s citizens from excessively high energy prices.

Under other business, the presidency will inform ministers about current legislative proposals.

The Commission will provide ministers with information on recent developments in the field of external energy relations, winter preparedness, its assessment of the draft update national energy and climate plans, and the urgency of implementing the renewables directive and the energy efficiency directive.

Lithuania will inform ministers about persistent concerns over nuclear safety and transparency upon the start of the commercial operation of the second Belarusian NPP unit.

Belgium will present the work programme of the incoming presidency.

Other events