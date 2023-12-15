With a Projected CAGR of 8.1% Malaysia Skin Care Products Market To Reach a Value Of $1,288.7 Million by 2027

Malaysia Skin Care Products Market.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Malaysia skin care products market opportunities.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malaysia skin care products market size was valued at $804.5 million in 2019, and is projected reach $1,288.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027.

This is especially true for the skin care products targeting the medical professional channels such as dermatologists and plastic surgeons. In Malaysia, majority of products are sold via spas & salons, retail stores, and multi-level marketing/direct selling channel. Oil-free hydration, shine-free, and anti-blemish products are witnessing high demand. This is attributed to the fact that product formulations that provide matt/silky, non-sticky, and powdery finish perform well in a hot & humid tropical country such as Malaysia. Increase in concern about pigmentation, darkening of the skin tone, and skin cancer among the populace in Malaysia has boosted the demand for sunscreen, which, in turn, contributes toward the overall Malaysia skin care products market growth.

Social media has helped leading brands operating in the country to increase awareness regarding skin & beauty care products, particularly among millennial. In addition, beauty bloggers and social media influencers are creating new growth avenues for the Malaysia skin care products market analysis. Large number of local YouTubers are now hosting popular channels with demonstrations product reviews and tutorials, which further propel the Malaysia skin care products market opportunity.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Berjaya Corporation Berhad

Procter & Gamble Company

Shiseido Company Limited

Unilever PLC

L'Oréal Group

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Avon Products Inc.

Wipro Ltd

Alticor Inc

Bejesdorf AG

Popular mass market brands available in the market are mostly from the U.S., which include Cover Girl, Maybelline, and L’Oréal. On the contrary, popular higher priced color cosmetics brands available in the market are from the Estee Lauder Companies, Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

The Malaysia skin care products market is studied on the basis of product type, demographics, age group, and sales channel. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into cream, lotion, and others. By demographic, it is bifurcated into male and female. According to age group, it is fragmented into generation X, millennial, and generation Z. As per sales channel, it is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, department stores, beauty salons, pharma & drug stores, and online sales channel.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

• Depending on type, the cream segment was the highest contributor to the Malaysia skin care products market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027.

• By demographics, the female segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

• On the basis of age group, the millennial segment exhibits highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027.

• The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for 33.04% of the total Malaysia skin care products market share in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

