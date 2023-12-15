Halal Cosmetics Market to Reach $144.8161 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR of 15.2% From 2022-2031

Halal Cosmetics Market

Personal care products held the major share in the market accounting near 37.4% of the total halal cosmetics market.

Hair care segment held the major share in the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Halal Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances), by Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟎,𝟔𝟖𝟓.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟒𝟒,𝟖𝟏𝟔.𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2138

The global halal cosmetics market is driven by rise in Muslim population globally and booming halal market, which has now extended its product base to meet the growing personal & beauty care needs of Muslim population. Halal certification enables Muslim population to identify the genuine products, thereby obeying the virtues of their religion, thereby fueling the growth of the global halal cosmetics market.

According to the global halal cosmetics market analysis, the market is divided by product type, application, distribution channel, and geographical division. By product type, it comprises personal care products, color cosmetics, and fragrances. By application, it includes hair care, skin care, face care, and beauty care. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. By geography, it includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA markets. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players in order to sustain competitive environment and increase their market share.

Based on distribution channel, offline sales channel held the major halal cosmetics market share. Offline distribution channels include standalone stores, retail stores, supermarkets, and others wherein the products are displayed for consumers to have a first-hand look at the products that enable them to check the authenticity of the products.

Among the product type, fragrance segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the halal cosmetics market forecast period, followed by color cosmetics. The color cosmetics segment is expected to account for $48,801.5 million in 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.5%. Halal color cosmetics have widespread adoption among the Muslim women population, especially in the youth. Increase in interest of the young Muslim population toward make-up trends that adhere to the religious loyalties has fueled the demand for global color cosmetic products.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b56517e61ff3aabcef2c2ba40a1610bb

The demand for halal cosmetic products in the overall halal cosmetics industry is expected to be driven by increase in purchasing power of the growing Muslim population and significant desire among young Muslim women to associate their interest in fashion and makeup with Islamic religious loyalties. These factors also provide lucrative opportunities to the multinational cosmetic companies to enter the halal cosmetics market. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia offer potential growth opportunities for halal color cosmetics products owing to the factors such as increase in young population, high disposable income, and rise in interest in fashion and makeup trends.

In the LAMEA region, the Middle East accounts for the highest market share owing to the presence of the Muslim majority countries that strictly obey the religious commitments in their halal cosmetic products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth attributed to the growing Muslim population in Muslim majority countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, along with an increasing focus on personal and beauty care.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in the operating in the market such as Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Halal Cosmetics Company, Clara International, Inika, Wardah Cosmetics, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, One Pure, Mena Cosmetics, and SaafSkinCare.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the halal cosmetics market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing halal cosmetics market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the halal cosmetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing halal cosmetics market opportunity.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2138

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Canada Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

○ Europe Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

○ Mexico Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-halal-cosmetics-market-A27784

○ Germany Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/germany-halal-cosmetics-market-A27786

○ Spain Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spain-halal-cosmetics-market-A27787

○ France Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-halal-cosmetics-market-A27788

○ Luxury Cosmetics Market Expected to Reach $81,247.6 Million by 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-cosmetics-market



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research