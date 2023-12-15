Balchem Corporation Named on Newsweek’s 2024 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) announced that the Company has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Balchem has earned a ranking amongst this prestigious list of companies for the fourth consecutive year.



America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for our leadership in corporate responsibility,” said Ted Harris, Balchem’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work of the broader Balchem team as we strive every day to make the world a healthier place.”

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.