Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register: BBU2023Q4ConferenceCall

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: BBU2023Q4Webcast

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact: