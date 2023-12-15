Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market to Reflect Growth Potential with a Highest CAGR of 10.2% by 2026

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market

The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing.

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global organic dairy food and drinks market size was valued at $17,849.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765.0 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.0% through 2019-2026.

Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries.

Regional Analysis

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products. Moreover, the developed retail structures that allow consumers to conveniently purchase food items and beverages supplement the market growth. However, the market across the Europe region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference on buying natural products and strong retail channels.

According to the organic dairy food and drinks market forecast in 2018 the organic milk was the highest revenue-generating segment and accounted for $8,132.9 million in the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. However, the organic yogurt segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026 and attain a market size of $6,107.0 million by 2026.

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products, and surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming techniques have boosted the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market. However, high price of organic dairy products and shorter shelf life of organic dairy products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging geographical regions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Key findings of the Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market:

Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

