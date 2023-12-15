Introducing Galaxy Book4 Series: The Most Intelligent and Powerful Galaxy Book Yet

The Galaxy Book4 Series combines ultra-portable design, elevated performance, and boundless connectivity to reshape the PC experience

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. today announced the release of its most intelligent PC lineup yet: the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Pro. The latest Galaxy Book4 Series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display1, and is secured by Knox — beginning a new era of Samsung AI PCs that can offer enhanced productivity.1 These AI enhancements also elevate the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and form part of the company’s vision of AI innovation — for both today and tomorrow.

“Samsung is committed to empowering people to experience new possibilities that enhance their everyday lives. This new paradigm can be achieved through our expansive Galaxy ecosystem and open collaboration with other industry leaders,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book4 Series plays a key role in bringing seamless connectivity to our ecosystem that will broaden how people interact with their PC, phone, tablet and other devices for truly intelligent and connected experiences.”

Intelligent Productivity Leveled up by Secure Performance

The Galaxy Book4 Series is equipped with an intelligent processor for powerful performance. The latest Series comes with a new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster CPU, a higher-performance GPU and a newly added NPU into a single package2. Coupled with Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration program — which includes more than 100 AI applications from independent software vendors, the new processor enables exciting new AI capabilities for users. The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU3 takes the user experience to the next level. Creativity is supercharged with fast, generative AI-based creation tools backed by NVIDIA Studio technology that allow you to create stunning images with simple text in seconds with RTX-optimized Stable Diffusion. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also immerse themselves in games with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that creates higher quality images for over 500 ray-traced popular games and applications.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra also lowers heat and fan noise with a new cooling system, including an 11 percent wider vapor chamber and a dual fan with an uneven blade spacing design4. You can use your device for a longer time on a single charge thanks to increased power efficiency5. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also quickly top up an additional 55 percent battery life in just 30 minutes6 using the 140W adaptor4 that is 1.4 times larger than its predecessor.

Data privacy and security have become increasingly important, that’s why Samsung is building on its legacy of security with Samsung Knox and enhanced security measures at the chipset level for the Galaxy Book Series for the first time. All three models have a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately, adding to existing multi-layered security efforts with Intel and Microsoft.

Stunning Display and Next-level Connectivity to Perform Anytime, Anywhere

The Galaxy Book4 Series upgraded display gives you a clear view, so you can stay productive while on the go. The Series boasts an incredible viewing experience with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers clear contrast and vivid colour. Vision Booster uses an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology7 reduces distracting reflections. With a touchscreen now added to all three models, the Galaxy Book4 Series not only delivers a clear viewing experience but is also more interactive — offering a familiar touch-based user interface, similar to the experience on your smartphone or tablet.

Advanced audio is just as important for a well-rounded PC experience with high octaves and rich bass delivered by AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos® for clear and crisp sound. Dual microphones with bi-directional AI noise canceling capture your voice clearly during video calls, even in noisy outdoor environments. When paired with Galaxy Buds2 Pro, LE Audio8 — an advanced Bluetooth audio standard — enables realistic sounds with reduced latency to make experiences such as gaming more immersive. Auto Switch9 allows you to seamlessly connect your Galaxy Buds to multiple devices — from your smartphone, tablet and watch to your TV and now PC — so you can enjoy listening to your devices without manual input. A large touchpad and a wide range of ports — including a new HDMI 2.1 port — are also designed to enhance the usability of the Galaxy Book4 Series. All these features are packed in a slim and light design that opens powerful possibilities on the go.

Together with Galaxy smartphones and tablets, Galaxy Book4 Series users can benefit from even more enhanced productivity and creativity features. Designed to help everyone be a creator, Samsung Studio10, a new video creation tool available across Samsung Galaxy devices, allows you to continue editing videos made on your phone or tablet in more detail on your PC. Photo Remaster, now available on Samsung Gallery for PC, lets you quickly correct photos and automatically erase unwanted shadows and reflections with AI-enabled optimization. Second Screen11 allows you to use your tablet as a monitor for your Galaxy Book4 and elevate your productivity with a variety of display modes such as Duplicate, Extension and now Rotation.

Availability12

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series will be progressively made available in select markets including Canada in 2024. The Series comes in a refined and minimal finish with a wider variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass, and aluminum13.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track14.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Product Specifications

Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16-inch) Dimension15 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm Weight16 1.86kg OS17 Windows 11 Home Display18 16-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800),

400nits, 48~120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 Colour volume Processor19 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / Core™ Ultra 7 (Intel® Evo™ Edition) Graphic19 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 Network20 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.3 Colour Silver Memory17 16GB/32GB (LPDDR5X) Storage17 512GB/1TB/SSD (PCle), Expansion Slot Camera 2M(1080p FHD) Microphone/

Speaker Studio-quality Dual Microphones / AKG Quad speakers

(Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos® Keyboard21 Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit keyboard) Battery22 76Wh​ (Typical) Charging23 140W USB Type-C Adapter Port24 Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K@60, 5K@120), Micro SD, Headphone/Microphone





​ Galaxy Book4 Pro (14-inch) Galaxy Book4 Pro (16-inch) Dimension15 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm Weight​16 1.23kg 1.56kg OS17 Windows 11 Home Display​18 14-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800),

400nits, 48~120Hz VRR,

120% DCI-P3 Colour volume 16-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800),

400nits, 48~120Hz VRR,

120% DCI-P3 Colour volume Processor19 Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (Intel® Evo™ Edition) Graphic19 Intel® Arc™ Graphics (Shared) Network20 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.3 Colour Silver Memory17 16GB (LPDDR5X) Storage17 512GB/1TB SSD (PCIe), Expansion Slot Camera 2M(1080p FHD) Microphone/

Speaker Studio-quality Dual Microphones / AKG Quad speakers

(Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos® Keyboard21 Pro keyboard (Backlit keyboard) Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit keyboard) Battery​25 63Wh (Typical) 76Wh​ (Typical) Charging23 65W USB Type-C Adapter Port24 Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K@60, 5K@120), Micro SD, Headphone/Microphone





Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (16-inch) Dimension15 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm Weight16 1.66kg OS17 Windows 11 Home Display18 16-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800),

400nits, 48~120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 Colour volume Processor19 Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ Core™ Ultra 5 (Intel® Evo™ Edition) Graphic19 Intel® Arc™ Graphics (Shared) Network20 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.3 Colour Silver Memory17 16GB (LPDDR5X) Storage17 512GB/1TB SSD (PCIe) Camera 2M (1080p FHD) Microphone/

Speaker Studio-quality Dual Microphones / AKG Quad speakers

(Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), Dolby Atmos® Keyboard21 Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit keyboard) Pen S Pen (In-box) Battery26 76Wh​ (Typical) Charging23 65W USB Type-C Adapter Port24 Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K@60, 5K@120), Micro SD, Headphone/Microphone



Vera Culic

NorthStrategic

416-836-2037

vera.culic@northstrategic.com

1 Compared to Galaxy Book 3 Series that do not contain AI features.

1 Compared to the Galaxy Book 3 series.

2 Specifications may vary depending on model or market. Compared to the previous series.

3 Specifications may vary depending on model or market. Supported on Galaxy Book4 Ultra only.

4 Supported on Galaxy Book4 Ultra only. Compared to Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

5 Based on results from internal lab tests for local video playback time conducted by Samsung. Tested with results from a pre-release version of the device using inbox 140W charger under settings (1080p video playback from video files stored on the device's local storage, player-videos & TV with full screen, brightness-150nits, wired earphone with default volume, airplane mode on, keyboard backlight off) without connection to Wi-Fi or mobile network, measuring the time until the device is discharged to 2%. Battery life varies significantly depending on settings, network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

6 Based on battery charging results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with a 140W charger while it has 2% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may also vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.

7 Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX complements the legendary toughness of Corning® Gorilla® Glass to deliver both anti-reflective optics and improved abrasion resistance. Corning’s glass composite enhances display readability through a 75% improvement in front surface reflection, versus standard glass, and increases the display contrast ratio by 50% with the same display brightness.

8 Available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro updated to the latest firmware version.

9 Available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro updated to the latest firmware version. Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 3.1 or later, Galaxy Watch4 series or later and Samsung TVs launched Feb ’22 or later after getting a firmware update from Jul ’22. Auto Switch with TV is only available for making and receiving phone calls.

10 Samsung Studio PC app usage may require an app update from the Microsoft Store.

11 Both devices must be signed into the same Samsung account. Requires Galaxy Tab S7 series or later, and Tab Active4 Pro with One UI 3.1 or later.

12 Availability may vary by market. Supported models, colours and sizes may vary depending on market.

13 The Galaxy Book4 Ultra features a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets in the Case Upper Inner Down, a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded water barrels in the Cover Hinge, Case Front Vent, Case Front Inner Left, Case Front Inner Right, Case Upper Inner Up, Case Rear Inner Left, Case Rear Inner Right, Case Rear Inner Up, Case Rear Inner Down and Cover Foot, a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded by-product of shoes manufacturing in the Lens-LED, a minimum of 30% pre-consumer recycled aluminum in the Case Rear, a minimum of 20% pre-consumer recycled aluminum in the Case Upper, Case Front, and a minimum of 40% pre-consumer recycled glass in the Touchpad Glass. The above measurements are based on weight.

14 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

15 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height may vary depending on manufacturing process.

16 Weights may vary depending on manufacturing process.

17 Availability may vary by device.

18 400nits (Typ), 500nits (HDR) –VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only.

19 Specifications may vary depending on model or market.

20 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability may vary due to OS version, market, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately.

21 Keyboard layout may vary by market.

22 Typical value of battery capacity tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 73.8Wh.

23 The inbox charger and data cable are USB Type-C.

24 Actual speed of USB may vary depending on user environment.

25 Typical value of battery capacity tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 73.9Wh for Pro 16-inch and 62.1Wh for Pro 14-inch.

26 Typical value of battery capacity tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 73.9Wh

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6232b262-47d1-4e0e-a12f-75d6038b3dd8