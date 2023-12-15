WSBP Readymix Supply in the IKN Nusantara Presidential Secretariat Building Project Reaches 44.25%

Jakarta (ANTARA) - PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk (WSBP) continues to pursue the completion of the Presidential Secretariat Building Construction Project and Supporting Buildings for the Presidential Palace Area at IKN Nusantara.





Fandy Dewanto, the Vice President of Corporate Secretary, stated that WSBP fully supports the government's target to complete the IKN Nusantara Phase I construction. It is targeted for utilization during the August 17, 2024 Ceremony.





"We are one of the companies that also supply quality products for the project with a contract value of IDR27.16 billion. Moreover, this is one of the projects of PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk as the employer in this project," he added. The Presidential Secretariat Building and Presidential Palace Area Supporting Buildings supplied by WSBP stand on an area of 28,400 m2.





WSBP deployed BP (Batching Plant) Sepaku to supply quality Readymix Concrete products (type FS 45 SL5, FC 35 SL 12, FC 30 SL 18, FC 21 SL 18, FC 21 SL 10, K100 SL 10, K100 SL10 exc cement, FC 30 SL 18 exc cement, FS 45 SL5 exc cement, FC 30 SL 10) with a total volume of 40,431.70 m3. "We are confident that BP Sepaku can fulfill the requirements for Readymix in the development of IKN, supported by a maximum capacity of approximately 78 m3 per hour.





"The product delivery process started in Q3 2023 and is expected to finish by 2024,"he said. Currently, the Readymix supply progress has reached 44.25%. Four floors have already been constructed in the main building of the Presidential Secretariat. "Then for the Presidential Security Force Living Quarters building, parking area, and generator house," he added.





We are optimistic that we can complete all project orders on time with the help of the batching plant and sufficient resources. Being the first subsidiary of BUMN Karya to establish batching plants (BP Sepaku 1 and 2, as well as BP Tempadung) to meet the concrete product needs of IKN projects, WSBP can demonstrate its advantages in terms of capacity, ability to deliver timely completion of projects," he added.





In the future, WSBP plans to explore additional prospects within IKN, including flat projects, hotels, and other public facilities. "Currently, we have a quarry in Palu, which makes it easier to supply materials for Readymix production at the batching plant," he said.





In the future, WSBP will be able to contribute to the development of IKN Nusantara by providing high-quality precast and readymix products. Throughout this process, WSBP is committed to implementing risk management and Good Corporate Governance practices to ensure that the projects it undertakes are financially sustainable.