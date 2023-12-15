Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to receive Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš
SWEDEN, December 15 - Time:
Place: Press Centre, Rosenbad. The press conference will begin at 14.45. Photo opportunity upon arrival at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (Gustaf Adolfs torg 1) at 12.30. Pre-registered journalists are welcome to attend in the Press Centre, Rosenbad. Entrance via Drottninggatan 1. Attendance in person only.
Practical information: Advance registration required by 10.00 on Monday 18 December via email to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office, whether you wish to attend the press conference, the photo opportunity or both, and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials. Entry for the press conference from 14.15, via Drottninggatan 1.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will receive Latvia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Krišjānis Kariņš on Monday 18 December as Latvia hands over the role of coordinating the Nordic-Baltic forum for foreign and security policy cooperation (NB8) to Sweden. Their discussions will include the security situation in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden’s application for NATO membership and neighbourhood matters.
After the meeting there will be a joint press conference at which Mr Billström will present Sweden’s priorities for its term coordinating the NB8.
As part of the visit, Mr Kariņš and Mr Billström will also give speeches at the Monday Movement meeting in Norrmalmstorg to demonstrate their support for the Ukrainian people.