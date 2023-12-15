Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to receive Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš

SWEDEN, December 15 - Time: 18 December 2023 at 14:45

Place: Press Centre, Rosenbad. The press conference will begin at 14.45. Photo opportunity upon arrival at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (Gustaf Adolfs torg 1) at 12.30. Pre-registered journalists are welcome to attend in the Press Centre, Rosenbad. Entrance via Drottninggatan 1. Attendance in person only.

Practical information: Advance registration required by 10.00 on Monday 18 December via email to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office, whether you wish to attend the press conference, the photo opportunity or both, and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials. Entry for the press conference from 14.15, via Drottninggatan 1.