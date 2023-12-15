Pax8 Announces Inaugural Beyond EMEA 2024 Event in Berlin

BERLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has today announced it is expanding its annual partner conference internationally with its first Beyond EMEA event. With the core themes of Community, Education and Innovation, the event will be held on October 13-15, 2024, at the InterContinental Berlin, Germany. 500+ IT service providers, vendors, and media are expected to attend.



“The IT Channel is heavily focused on collaboration and community, with channel partners working together to drive innovation, streamline operational efficiency and elevate profitability,” said Harald Nuij, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8 EMEA. “Beyond EMEA will bring together our amazing partners from across the region, offering an opportunity to connect and learn, helping drive forward the future of the channel.”

Phylip Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8 EMEA, said: “The channel ecosystem continues to evolve. Beyond EMEA will showcase a number of innovative technologies and practices that can help attendees take their businesses to the next level.”

The event will offer:

Keynotes from industry leaders

Education and enablement

Technical training

Access to industry-leading vendors

Valuable networking opportunities



The three-day event is curated specifically for partners, aimed at helping them grow their businesses, increase efficiencies, and reduce risks to help their businesses thrive.

Pax8 has experienced significant growth across EMEA in the past few years. Having opened new office spaces in Bristol, UK; Zwolle, Netherlands; Stockholm, Sweden; and Riga, Latvia, to better service its European partner base, the company has also expanded its Pax8 Academy offering into the EMEA market. Beyond 2024 further signals the organisation’s intent to continue educating MSPs across EMEA and contribute to the IT channel’s continued evolution.

