Tây Ninh eyes 7 per cent economic growth in 2024

TÂY NINH — The Tây Ninh Province economy is expected to grow by 5.5 per cent this year to VNĐ59.2 trillion (US$2.44 billion) on the back of strong growth in industrial production, tourism and retail sales and services.

The southern province has achieved 13 of the 20 socio-economic targets it set for itself, its vice chairman, Võ Đức Trong, said while speaking at a recent meeting.

Its index of industrial production (IIP) had risen by 8.9 per cent. Retail sales of consumer goods and services were estimated at VNĐ108 trillion ($4.46 billion), an increase of 11.5 per cent.

The province received more than 5.1 million domestic and foreign tourists, up 13 per cent, and overall tourism revenues were estimated at VNĐ2 trillion ($82.7 million), an increase of 36.5 per cent. A range of tourism marketing and promotion activities was organised through the year.

It had achieved its revenue target for 2023, and disbursement of public investment was estimated at 95.3 per cent of the planned amount.

Industrial zones and economic zones in the province has attracted 28 new projects worth $283 million and 36 existing projects attracted an additional $454 million. They included $40 million and $50 million worth of foreign investments.

Exports topped $5.79 billion, a year-on-year decline of 9 per cent.

Agricultural production had increased steadily post-COVID, with output per hectare rising by VNĐ3 million ($124) in 2023 to VNĐ109 million ($4,500). The extensive use of advanced technologies had resulted in improvements in productivity and quality of agricultural products.

Around 90 products were acknowledged under the One Commune One Product programme and have 3 stars or more on a scale of five stars. The province also had four more communes meeting new rural standards and eight more meeting advanced new rural standards this year.

Growth target for 2024

The province targeted 7 per cent economic growth in 2024. It would focus on efforts to boost agriculture and tourism and develop socio-economic infrastructure, especially for transport, and enhance human resource development.

It would strengthen linkages within the south-eastern region to facilitate inter-regional traffic connectivity and socio-economic development.

It planned to organise a conference on attracting investment this month.

It would finalise construction plans for the Mộc Bài Economic Zone and Xa Mát Border Gate Economic Zone for submitting to the Government.

It would mobilise all possible resources to speed up the progress of major transport projects that would drive socio-economic development such as the HCM City - Mộc Bài Expressway, Gò Dầu - Xa Mát Expressway and the Chơn Thành - Đức Hoà section of the Hồ Chí Minh Road.

It would create a favourable environment for investors and help businesses access credit and by adopting supportive policies. —VNS