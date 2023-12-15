SCIC to auction all 3.15 million shares at Vinacontrol Group

VIETNAM, December 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has recently announced an auction of its entire 3.15 million shares at Vinacontrol Group, with a starting price of VNĐ171.6 billion, equivalent to about VNĐ54,500 per share.

The starting price is approximately 9 per cent higher than VNC's current market price.

Apart from SCIC, Vinacontrol has two other major shareholders: ASEAN Securities Joint Stock Company and DOHA Investment Company Limited. These companies hold more than 1.2 million units and more than 1.9 million units of shares, respectively, representing ownership ratios of 11.95 per cent and 18.67 per cent. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vinacontrol, Bùi Duy Chinh, currently holds a 4.03 per cent ownership stake.

The Prime Minister recently approved the development strategy until 2030 of the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC). This strategy aims for SCIC to achieve an average annual revenue of VNĐ9.5 trillion, a profit after tax of VNĐ6.7 trillion, a State budget contribution of VNĐ5.4 trillion, and investment disbursement of VNĐ36.3 trillion. The investment capital will primarily focus on high technology, digital economy, energy, key infrastructure projects, smart cities, modern healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and banking and finance.

After 2030, SCIC will operate as a professional financial investment organisation, serving as an investment channel of the Government. SCIC will also mobilise capital in the international financial market through consulting, promotion activities, attracting investors, investment funds, and financial institutions worldwide, either directly or by establishing specialised investment funds to invest in key project areas, particularly Việt Nam's infrastructure.

Established in 1957 as the Department of Import and Export Goods Inspection under the Ministry of Trade (now the Ministry of Industry and Trade), Vinacontrol's main business involves inspection, testing, certification, and quality assessment.

Vinacontrol Group has business locations in prominent areas of Hà Nội, including its headquarters at 54 Trần Nhân Tông Street; Vinacontrol Hà Nội branch at 96 Yết Kiêu Street; and Vinacontrol Certification and Inspection Joint Stock Company headquarters at 41 Nguyễn Thượng Hiền Street. It also has branches in other major cities such as Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City, along with level 2 branches and representative offices in Lào Cai, Thanh Hóa, Móng Cái, Cửa Ông, Vinh, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quy Nhơn, Vũng Tàu, and Cần Thơ.

Vinacontrol was listed on HNX in late 2006 with a charter capital of VNĐ52.5 billion, which has now increased to nearly VNĐ105 billion.

Over the past decade, the company's net revenue has consistently grown, with profit after tax remaining above VNĐ30 billion for the past seven years. In the first nine months of 2023, Vinacontrol reported net revenue of VNĐ511 billion and a net profit of VNĐ28 billion, representing year-on-year increases of 12 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. — VNS