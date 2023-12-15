Sóc Trăng seeks to attract investment, develop eco-tourism

VIETNAM, December 15 - SÓC TRĂNG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Sóc Trăng is making moves to open itself up to investment by focusing on strategies that promote transparency and sustainability.

The province has laid out strategies to encourage investment, with an emphasis on improving infrastructure and human resources. Key to their plan is the development of modern transport infrastructure, including highways and seaports, to help facilitate the large volume of goods exported from the Mekong Delta region.

In addition, Sóc Trăng is committed to administrative reform, digital transformation, and e-Government to attract investment.

Trần Văn Lâu, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, outlined five main aspects that the province will focus on to attract investment. They include the development of logistics services, infrastructure development in key areas, such as industrial zones and clusters, and investment in high-tech and organic agriculture.

In addition, Sóc Trăng is also looking at the potential for developing renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind power. With its 72 kilometres of coastline, the province is well-positioned for growth in the renewable energy sector.

Experts have noted that Sóc Trăng is on track to have a comprehensive infrastructure system within the next five to seven years, and the scheduled opening of the Trần Đề deep-water port by 2030 is expected to be a game-changer for the region.

The deep-water port’s location is seen as one of the best in the region and holds great potential for the development of industrial zones.

With its strategic plan in place, Sóc Trăng has the potential to become a thriving coastal city akin to Hải Phòng and HCM City, marking a significant step for both the province and the region as a whole.

Eco-tourism

By 2030, Sóc Trăng Province plans to make tourism its leading economic sector.

The province is known for its rich cultural resources, including festivals of the Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa ethnic groups, as well as ancient pagodas, riverside orchards, and coastal wetlands. Sóc Trăng has become a top destination for cultural, spiritual, and eco-tourism in the country.

There are 93 ancient Khmer pagodas in the province with stunning architectural styles. The Mahatup pagoda (Bat pagoda) and Kh’Leang pagoda have been designated as national cultural-historical relics.

Sóc Trăng also boasts eight national intangible heritages, including the Đờn ca tài tử Nam Bộ (southern folk music), Dù Kê Theatre (a style of Khmer musical theatre), Rom Vong dance, and the Nghinh Ông (Whale Worship) festival.

The Ok Om Bok festival - Ngo boat (Khmer long boat) race, a national intangible cultural heritage, is a significant tourism product developed in the province.

The province also features a diverse range of eco-tourism products, including community-based eco-tourism models in the Mỹ Phước islet, Cù Lao Dung (Dung Islet), and Hưng Phú commune.

With over 50km of islets along the Hậu River, more than 70km of coastline, and a coastal wetland ecosystem, Sóc Trăng is well-suited for the development of eco-tourism.

Huỳnh Thị Diễm Ngọc, deputy chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Sóc Trăng Province is positioning itself as a diverse and unique destination for cultural, spiritual, and eco-tourism, with a strong focus on sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

It has set a goal next year to attract 2.3 million visitors, including 64,000 foreign visitors, and to generate estimated tourism revenue of VNĐ1 trillion ($41.1 million).

Ngọc said that in order to achieve this, the province is focusing on digital transformation and the implementation of information technology in tourism activities. It is also implementing policies to attract investment in infrastructure and tourism products and services.

The province is also increasing collaboration with other localities in the Mekong Delta and HCM City to develop new inter-provincial tours. — VNS